Behind the Scenes of Disney and Pixar’s ‘Hoppers’ with Jon Hamm, Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and More

What if you could talk to animals and understand what they’re saying?

That’s the premise behind Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film Hoppers, in theaters March 6. In the animated comedy, directed by Daniel Chong, scientists at Beaverton University discover how to transfer human consciousness into lifelike robotic wildlife, allowing people to communicate with animals as animals. They call this process “hopping.”

But, as Dr. Sam explains in the film, “This is not like Avatar!”

For the filmmakers, it was important to establish ground rules — “pond rules,” rather — about the differences between animals and humans, as well as the mechanics of “hopping.”

“We wanted to dig into nature and be honest about how intense it can be,” screenwriter Jesse Andrews said. “Early on, we had conversations about, ‘If we’re going to do another animated movie about animals, how can we make it different? What territory feels relatively unexplored?’ Instead of conceiving animals that are simply furry people, we tried to keep them as animalistic as possible, while still making them funny, relatable, and identifiable.”