‘Coven Academy’ Brings Magic, Mystery, and Found Family to Modern Disney Audiences

“I grew up watching Charmed, The Craft, Hocus Pocus, and those kind of vaguely horror shows were always such a fun world to live in. If High School Musical was a tribute to Waiting for Guffman, this is a tribute to Charmed, Dawson’s Creek, and The Vampire Diaries,” Federle said. “The DNA that Coven Academy shares with some of the stuff I’ve done is it’s about found family and characters coming together, the teenagers and also the grown-ups.”

Coven Academy begins when sharp, sarcastic New Yorker Briar (Malina Weissman) arrives in New Orleans with questions about her mother’s death — questions the head of school, Miss Graves (Tiffani Thiessen), promises to answer in time. But first, she tasks Briar with forming a coven with new classmates Sasha (Jordan Leftwich) and Tegan (Ora Duplass).

“She shows up to the school super guarded, but she’s also not really worried about how people perceive her,” Weissman said of Briar. “The girls have to learn to trust each other.”

Federle added, “Disney stories are really character-driven, and Briar realizes that what makes you different in your hometown is the thing that makes you soar at Coven Academy.”