Shawn Levy Inks New Overall Television Deal with Disney

Filmmaker and Producer Expands Longstanding Creative Relationship with Disney Through New Pact With 20th Television
Shawn Levy and his production company, 21 Laps Entertainment, have signed a new multiyear overall deal with Disney’s 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Under the agreement, Levy will develop and produce series across Disney Entertainment’s global portfolio of leading platforms and brands.
The deal deepens a creative partnership between Disney and Levy.
“Shawn has a rare ability to tell stories that are wildly entertaining and deeply human, something he’s brought to Disney across two decades,” Dana Walden, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Walt Disney Company, said. “He moves effortlessly across genres and franchises with a remarkable sense of what captures audiences and inspires passionate fandom. He’s an incredible storyteller and a true creative partner of the highest caliber, and we are thrilled to be building this next chapter together.”
Debra OConnell, Chairman of Disney Entertainment Television, highlighted Levy’s impact across both film and television.
“Along with Shawn’s remarkable body of work in film, he’s also been one of the most prolific producers in television over the past decade,” OConnell said. “We couldn’t be more proud to welcome Shawn and the incredibly talented team at 21 Laps Entertainment.”
A Creative Partnership Spanning Decades
Disney and Levy most recently teamed on the Marvel Studios record-breaking blockbuster, 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, which Levy directed and co-wrote. He is also directing Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling, which soars into theaters next summer. Levy is also reuniting with Gosling on Marvel Studios’ Ghost Rider.
Levy’s history with Disney stretches back to the beginning of his career. He directed episodes of the Disney Channel series The Famous Jett Jackson and later produced Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day for Walt Disney Pictures.
He also directed 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy and helmed The Night at the Museum franchise as well as Cheaper by the Dozen.
For Levy, the new agreement brings his career full circle.
“Years before I directed movies, I started my career directing and producing television episodes for Disney Channel, and I’ve always felt a kindred spirit in Disney and their storytelling ethos,” Levy said. “I’m enthusiastic and inspired to produce the next wave of 21 Laps television series with the entire Disney team. I know from experience the passionate creative DNA of this place, and it honestly just feels like home.”