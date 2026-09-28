Shawn Levy Inks New Overall Television Deal with Disney

Filmmaker and Producer Expands Longstanding Creative Relationship with Disney Through New Pact With 20th Television

Shawn Levy and his production company, 21 Laps Entertainment, have signed a new multiyear overall deal with Disney’s 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Under the agreement, Levy will develop and produce series across Disney Entertainment’s global portfolio of leading platforms and brands.

The deal deepens a creative partnership between Disney and Levy.

“Shawn has a rare ability to tell stories that are wildly entertaining and deeply human, something he’s brought to Disney across two decades,” Dana Walden, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Walt Disney Company, said. “He moves effortlessly across genres and franchises with a remarkable sense of what captures audiences and inspires passionate fandom. He’s an incredible storyteller and a true creative partner of the highest caliber, and we are thrilled to be building this next chapter together.”

Debra OConnell, Chairman of Disney Entertainment Television, highlighted Levy’s impact across both film and television.

“Along with Shawn’s remarkable body of work in film, he’s also been one of the most prolific producers in television over the past decade,” OConnell said. “We couldn’t be more proud to welcome Shawn and the incredibly talented team at 21 Laps Entertainment.”