Korean Epic ‘The Remarried Empress’ Premieres a Day Early — Today Exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu

Based on the hit NAVER WEBTOON of the same name that’s amassed close to three billion views to date, The Remarried Empress follows the strained relationship between beloved Empress Navier and her husband Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Empire. With anxieties rising across the land, the couple’s relationship begins to fracture when Sovieshu falls in love with a runaway slave and attempts to move heaven and earth to win her heart. Unwilling to compromise her dignity, Navier acquiesces to the emperor’s request on one condition – that she be allowed to remarry rival Crown Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom. What follows is a tale of love, lust and regret that threatens the fate of an entire empire as Navier strives to reclaim her power.

Starring Shin Mina (Karma, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as Empress Navier, Ju Jihoon (Light Shop, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jongsuk (Big Mouth) as Crown Prince Heinrey and Lee Seyoung (The Red Sleeve, The Crowned Clown) as escaped-slave Rashta, The Remarried Empress has been adapted for the screen by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol and is directed by Cho Suwon (Still 17, Pinocchio).