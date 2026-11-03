Korean Epic ‘The Remarried Empress’ Premieres a Day Early — Today Exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu

In a surprise reveal, The Remarried Empress stars Shin Mina, Ju Jihoon, Lee Jongsuk and Lee Seyoung announced that the first four episodes of the upcoming Korean romantic epic has been released one day early — today, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.
Originally scheduled to premiere on November 4, The Remarried Empress has now debuted on Tuesday, November 3 as a special thank you to fans for their overwhelming support. The surprise announcement follows months of growing excitement for the series, including sold-out preview screenings at the Busan International Film Festival, and the release of the show’s payoff trailer surpassing 13 million views in the first 48 hours on YouTube and social media platforms.
Based on the hit NAVER WEBTOON of the same name that’s amassed close to three billion views to date, The Remarried Empress follows the strained relationship between beloved Empress Navier and her husband Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Empire. With anxieties rising across the land, the couple’s relationship begins to fracture when Sovieshu falls in love with a runaway slave and attempts to move heaven and earth to win her heart. Unwilling to compromise her dignity, Navier acquiesces to the emperor’s request on one condition – that she be allowed to remarry rival Crown Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom. What follows is a tale of love, lust and regret that threatens the fate of an entire empire as Navier strives to reclaim her power.
Starring Shin Mina (Karma, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as Empress Navier, Ju Jihoon (Light Shop, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jongsuk (Big Mouth) as Crown Prince Heinrey and Lee Seyoung (The Red Sleeve, The Crowned Clown) as escaped-slave Rashta, The Remarried Empress has been adapted for the screen by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol and is directed by Cho Suwon (Still 17, Pinocchio).
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The Remarried Empress
Empress Navier is shocked when her husband seeks divorce to wed his mistress; refusing defeat, she allies with Prince Heinrey, risking all to reclaim her throne and outshine her ex amid palace intrigue and romance.
Debuting with a four-episode premiere today, fans can look forward to two new episodes of The Remarried Empress dropping every Wednesday from November 11 through the series finale on November 25, only on Disney+.
Stream the first four episodes of The Remarried Empress from November 3, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.