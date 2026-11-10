Disney+ Brings 3D and Viewing Environments to Meta Quest and Meta VR Glasses

Starting today, Disney+ offers an even more immersive way to watch fan-favorite movies on Meta Quest. Subscribers in select countries with a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S can now stream select Disney+ movies in stunning 3D¹ and watch from immersive virtual viewing environments, taking a front-row seat in familiar locales from the worlds of Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, and more.

Hulu content is also available for bundle subscribers through the Disney+ app on Meta Quest. And there’s more to come: the Disney+ 3D experience will expand to Meta VR Glasses in select countries when the device launches in spring 2027.