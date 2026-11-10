Disney+ Brings 3D and Viewing Environments to Meta Quest and Meta VR Glasses

Starting today, Disney+ offers an even more immersive way to watch fan-favorite movies on Meta Quest. Subscribers in select countries with a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S can now stream select Disney+ movies in stunning 3D¹ and watch from immersive virtual viewing environments, taking a front-row seat in familiar locales from the worlds of Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, and more.
Hulu content is also available for bundle subscribers through the Disney+ app on Meta Quest. And there’s more to come: the Disney+ 3D experience will expand to Meta VR Glasses in select countries when the device launches in spring 2027.
Premium subscribers can enjoy select content on Meta Quest in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.¹ Once Meta VR Glasses arrive, users will also be able to watch IMAX Enhanced content on Disney+ on the first IMAX Enhanced-certified VR device.
Download Disney+ from the Meta Horizon Store to get started, and visit Meta’s blog to learn more about Disney+ in 3D on Meta Quest.
Note
Disney+ subscription required.
¹Availability of 3D, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos playback on Disney+ varies by region and subscription plan. Some titles shown may not be available in these formats in your country.