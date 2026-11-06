Romantic Epic ‘The Remarried Empress’ Becomes the Most Viewed Local Original Premiere of All Time on Disney+ and Hulu Globally

The Eagerly Awaited Series Has Been Hailed A “Global Triumph” And Currently Ranks As The Number One Korean Title Premiere In Over 50 Markets Including The US, The UK, France, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Chile, ANZ And Canada

Hit romantic epic The Remarried Empress has become the most viewed local original premiere of all time on Disney+ and Hulu globally, based on 3 days of views following its launch on November 3. It currently ranks as the number one Korean title premiere in over 50 global markets including the US, the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Chile, ANZ and Canada.

Hailed as a “global triumph” by The Chosun Daily and “your next must-watch fantasy romance” by Collider, today’s announcement comes amid extraordinary anticipation for the series reflected in sold out preview screenings at Busan International Film Festival, 13 million views in the first 48 hours following the payoff trailer’s debut on YouTube and social media platforms, and nearly 3 billion views of the original webtoon since it was first released.

Originally scheduled to premiere on November 4, The Remarried Empress also made headlines earlier this week when it debuted a day early on Disney+ as a special thank you to fans for their overwhelming support.