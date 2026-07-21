Today, The Walt Disney Company and the Kraft Heinz Company announced a landmark, long-term multi-year strategic alliance, bringing together two of the world’s most iconic companies. The enterprise-wide alliance spans foodservice, media, events, and more — creating a platform for innovation and storytelling that reaches families wherever they engage with Disney and Kraft Heinz brands both in parks and cruises, and at home.

The alliance will show up across Disney’s North American parks and resorts, Disney Cruise Line, and Disney’s studios and streaming platforms, and creates opportunities involving Disney’s iconic franchises. The collaboration enables Disney and Kraft Heinz to deliver new menu offerings, distinctive dining experiences, and storytelling-driven offerings inspired by Disney’s unmatched portfolio of beloved stories and franchises.

Ten Kraft Heinz brands — including HEINZ, Philadelphia, and Kraft Mac & Cheese — will become part of Disney moments that guests and fans love most, bringing familiar favorites to settings as iconic as Main Street, U.S.A., and as adventurous as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The alliance will introduce new menu items, guest experiences, and product offerings at hundreds of dining locations throughout Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and on Disney Cruise Line sailings out of North America.