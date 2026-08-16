At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney Games demonstrated how Disney is shaping the future of interactive entertainment with a slate of announcements led by KINGDOM HEARTS, Marvel’s Wolverine, and the next benchmark moment in their ongoing collaboration with Epic Games.

A core entry point into Disney’s storytelling, Disney Games is creating original content designed to stand on its own and drive fandom alongside collaboration with world-class developers and studios. The announcements build on a broader vision Disney has laid out for its Games business: using their portfolio as a new front door for fans to discover and connect with Disney’s stories and characters. Read more in our conversation with Sean Shoptaw and the Disney Games business.

KINGDOM HEARTS

During the Disney Entertainment Showcase, Disney & Pixar Games and SQUARE ENIX revealed a new trailer and the release window for KINGDOM HEARTS IV — the next mainline entry in the beloved franchise which celebrates its 25th Anniversary next year and has sold more than 39 million units worldwide. Fans were treated to a first look at a vibrant world inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Coco — showing off how Miguel and Hector will join Sora on his next adventure when the game launches in late 2027.