At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney Games demonstrated how Disney is shaping the future of interactive entertainment with a slate of announcements led by KINGDOM HEARTS, Marvel’s Wolverine, and the next benchmark moment in their ongoing collaboration with Epic Games.
A core entry point into Disney’s storytelling, Disney Games is creating original content designed to stand on its own and drive fandom alongside collaboration with world-class developers and studios. The announcements build on a broader vision Disney has laid out for its Games business: using their portfolio as a new front door for fans to discover and connect with Disney’s stories and characters. Read more in our conversation with Sean Shoptaw and the Disney Games business.
KINGDOM HEARTS
During the Disney Entertainment Showcase, Disney & Pixar Games and SQUARE ENIX revealed a new trailer and the release window for KINGDOM HEARTS IV — the next mainline entry in the beloved franchise which celebrates its 25th Anniversary next year and has sold more than 39 million units worldwide. Fans were treated to a first look at a vibrant world inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Coco — showing off how Miguel and Hector will join Sora on his next adventure when the game launches in late 2027.
Also at the Showcase, Kingdom Hearts (working title), an original anime series inspired by the franchise, was announced for Disney Channel and Disney+ in collaboration with video game director Tetsuya Nomura and the creative team at SQUARE ENIX, the series reimagines the iconic adventure with a brand-new story that will expand on the universe of KINGDOM HEARTS.
The “DEEP DIVE into KINGDOM HEARTS” panel at D23 helped further commemorate 25 years of the franchise and featured insights from Tetsuya Nomura (Creator of KINGDOM HEARTS), Tai Yasue (Co-Director of KINGDOM HEARTS IV), Nana Gadd (Director,Product Development, Disney & Pixar Games) and appearances from voice actors Haley Joel Osment (Voice of Sora in KINGDOM HEARTS) and David Gallagher (Voice of Riku in KINGDOM HEARTS). The panel was livestreamed to fans around the world and featured an extended trailer of KINGDOM HEARTS IV.
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite
Disney Digital Entertainment and Epic Games celebrated a new benchmark in their collaboration with the launch of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite on Sunday.
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite marks the first time Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run extends beyond the physical attraction and into a digital adventure. This first-of-its-kind activation connects the beloved Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction in Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA to an all-new Star Wars™ adventure in Fortnite, Smugglers Gambit.
“I’m especially proud that Smugglers Gambit in Fortnite was built in-house by an incredibly talented team here at Disney Games,” said Sean Shoptaw, EVP of Disney Games and Digital Entertainment. “What excites me most is the idea itself: a mission that starts on a real attraction and doesn’t end when you step off the ride. Epic has been an outstanding partner in making that connection real, and there’s a lot more we’re planning to do together.”
Disney Games and Walt Disney Imagineering worked together to bring the connected adventure to life.
“Making the impossible possible is what we do as Imagineers — not just in our theme parks, but also meeting guests where they are,” said Asa Kalama, Executive-Creative & Interactive Experiences, Walt Disney Imagineering. “For the first time, through the recently launched mission aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, the attraction extends into a connected digital adventure in Fortnite, deepening the way guests can interact and engage with both.”
Marvel’s Wolverine
During the Disney Entertainment Showcase, Marvel Games, Insomniac Games, and Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled a new trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine — which launches exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 15.
Marvel’s Wolverine underscores the continued growth and breadth of gaming audiences across multiple generations of fans — this is a story the Marvel Games team is delighted for audiences to experience.
Credits
© 2026 Disney. © 2026 Disney/Pixar. © 2026 Marvel. Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.