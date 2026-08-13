How Games Are Helping Shape Disney’s Next Chapter

In collaboration with our licensee partners, Disney Games has driven an estimated $3.5 billion in consumer spend annually for the past four years — and crossed $4 billion this past fiscal year, cementing interactive entertainment as a key part of Disney’s storytelling strategy in the present and the future.

Original Stories, Built for Gaming

At the center of Shoptaw’s vision is a simple idea: games should tell their own original stories designed specifically for gaming — not merely retell or extend films or series.

“The way Disney is shaping the future of interactive entertainment through games is really acknowledging that games have become a foundational part of the broader entertainment landscape,” he explained.

That strategy is already producing results.

“We’ve built a really foundational footprint in games today,” Shoptaw said. He added that our portfolio includes “nine games that have grossed over $1 billion at retail. So, it’s about telling truly original stories that really are unique to this medium, specifically.”