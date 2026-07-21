Disney Announces New Shopping Experiences and Exclusive Merchandise Available to Fans at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

A first look at the curated stores, limited-edition collectibles, interactive activities, immersive experiences, and treasured keepsakes awaiting fans at this year’s event.
Discover all-new stores including a D23 Marketplace Pin Store, Disney .YNSD by Mickey’s of Glendale, and The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds from Disney Parks.
Today, Disney unveiled the full lineup of exclusive retail experiences and merchandise coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa, taking place August 14, 15, and 16, 2026, in Anaheim, California. Shopping will once again be a cornerstone of this year’s celebration, offering fans even more ways to engage with the stories, characters, and brands they love. Highlights include an all-new store from Mickey’s of Glendale; The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds from Disney Parks featuring props, artwork, and other unique treasures; limited-edition pins and collectibles; first-to-market brand collaborations and books; event-exclusive apparel; collectible vinyl records; and more.
Spanning the Disney universe, these curated shopping destinations transform retail into an immersive part of the event, offering attendees access to exclusive releases, limited-edition merchandise, and unique treasures available only at the event, while creating new ways for fans to celebrate their connection to Disney. Reflecting the passion of Disney’s global fandom and the company’s unmatched ability to create cherished stories that span generations, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year and brings Disney’s unmatched ability to create meaningful connections to life through experiences designed especially for its most passionate fans.
“Shopping is a fan-favorite part of the event, and this year our teams across Disney have come together to make it truly one of a kind,” said Michael Vargo, head of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. “We can’t wait for fans to discover exclusive merchandise they won’t find anywhere else and take a piece of the magic home to enjoy long after the event ends.”
Where To Shop
D23 Marketplace
Turn shopping dreams into reality at the D23 Marketplace, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event’s central shopping hub. Offering a curated assortment of merchandise and must-have collectibles, fans visiting this location will find products celebrating some of Disney’s most beloved stories, characters, and franchises including a The Princess Diaries 25th Anniversary Collection, Star Wars and Marvel must-haves, global Disney Parks collections, the return of Disney Fine Art, and so much more. New at this year’s event is the D23 Marketplace Pin Store, a dedicated space featuring specially curated limited-edition and limited-release pins, with new designs released Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Completing the space is D23 Marketplace Photobooths and Medallions, home to personalized products and event exclusive medallions.
Fans will be able to access the D23 Marketplace and D23 Marketplace Pin Store via virtual queue throughout the event with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. The D23 Marketplace Photobooths and Medallions will be accessible via standby queue. All three locations will be cashless with card and contactless payment options accepted. D23 Marketplace will offer merchandise mobile checkout and the D23 Marketplace Pin Store will offer mobile order.
Disney Store
The official home of Disney retail is coming back to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. At Disney Store, fans can shop uniquely imagined special-edition products and collections including Disney x Formula 1®, Blooms by Disney, and an assortment of Disney Store exclusive plush, as well as preview an all-new collaboration with SkinnyDip London. In addition to immersive shopping, the Disney Store booth will also offer interactive experiences including a life-size claw machine photo moment and a limited meet and greet with Disney Artists, featuring special sketch and signing opportunities which fans can pre-register for in the Disney D23 app from now to Friday, July 24, at 12 p.m. PT. Attendees who enter the main entrance of the Disney Store booth can also scan their badge to receive a free event-exclusive, limited-release tote bag or sticker featuring new character illustrations by Disney Artists, while supplies last.
Fans will be able to access the Disney Store via standby queue. Shopping in the Disney Store booth will operate via QR Code where fans will scan to shop and have products delivered directly to their homes via DisneyStore.com. Starting Monday, August 17, at 8 a.m. PT, select merchandise sold during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the D23 Marketplace and at the Disney Store booth will be available, while supplies last, at DisneyStore.com/d23-event/.
The Walt Disney Company Store
Back for its second year at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is The Walt Disney Company Store with two store locations in the Anaheim Convention Center. The first location, The Walt Disney Company Store, will exclusively host the official collection for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 featuring brand collaborations from RSVLTS, Spirit Jersey, Nike, and Loungefly. In collaboration with the Walt Disney Archives, this store will introduce a collection inspired by Walt Disney’s iconic office in Burbank, Calif. — Suite 3H — where creativity and imagination came to life, a tribute to the visionary who started it all. This location will also feature collections showcasing some fan-favorite Disney animated Epic Rivals, iconic Walt Disney Studios landmarks, and an all-new collection from HARVEYS with one-of-a-kind designs developed through decommissioned seatbelts from Soarin’ Over California. The Walt Disney Company Pin Store will offer a large assortment of limited-edition pins, mystery boxes, and framed sets, perfect for pin collectors of all levels. For a preview of what’s to come at The Walt Disney Company Store, fans can visit D23.com. All merchandise is subject to availability with a daily pin catalogue launching each day: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Fans will be able to access The Walt Disney Company Store via virtual queue on Friday, August 14, with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16, will offer standby queue options only. The Walt Disney Company Store will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted alongside merchandise mobile checkout. Fans will be able to access The Walt Disney Company Pin Store via virtual queue throughout the event with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. The Walt Disney Company Pin Store will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted, processed via mobile order. Physical registers will also be accessible and used for all pin frame sales.
Mickey’s of Glendale
Returning to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2026 with all-new Walt Disney Imagineering-inspired merchandise is Mickey’s of Glendale and Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store. Developed especially for fans who love the artistry behind Disney’s Parks, attractions, and stories, Mickey’s of Glendale is the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store and houses exclusive merchandise assortments, pins, and more made by Walt Disney Imagineers. For a preview of what’s to come at Mickey’s of Glendale, fans can visit the Disney Parks Blog. For the collectors, Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store will be a must-visit, launching a new assortment of limited-edition and exclusive pins Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Fans will be able to access Mickey’s of Glendale via virtual queue throughout the event with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. Mickey’s of Glendale will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted, alongside merchandise mobile checkout. Fans will be able to access the Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store via virtual queue throughout the event with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store will be cashless with card and contactless payment options, processed via mobile order.
NEW: Disney .YNSD
Debuting at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 is Disney .YNSD, a personal expression of the living design culture behind Walt Disney Imagineering across apparel, accessories, and beyond. Each lifestyle collection blends contemporary streetwear and layered storytelling, bridging style through thoughtful design, inviting fans to wear the magic and “IMAGINE THE REST.” A preview of the collections that will be featured at Disney .YNSD can be found on the Disney Parks Blog.
Fans will be able to access Disney .YNSD via virtual queue throughout the event, with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. Disney .YNSD will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted, processed via mobile order.
Disney Studio Store Hollywood
Step into the glamour of classic Hollywood at the Disney Studio Store Hollywood, home to apparel, accessories, and more inspired by the timeless magic of the iconic entertainment capital. Fans visiting this location can shop an all-new curated collection inspired by the El Capitan Theatre’s Centennial Celebration alongside limited-edition pins being released across all three event days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Fans will be able to access the Disney Studio Store Hollywood via virtual queue throughout the event with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. Disney Studio Store Hollywood will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted, alongside merchandise mobile checkout.
Disney Publishing Books & Brew
The hub for Disney best-selling books, reading-inspired products, and beyond is returning to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Disney Publishing will house first-to-market books including must-read graphic novels, autobiographies, and guidebooks as well as collectible “bookcessories,” tarot card decks, book nook kits, and more. At this destination, fans can also enjoy a steady cadence of book signings with some fan-favorite authors as well as a “sip & shop” experience featuring a delicious new Disneyland Resort coffee blend from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Marquee booth sponsor Penguin Random House will offer gift-with-purchase items, including art prints, sticker blind bags, Disney Editions tote bags, and more.
Fans will be able to access Disney Publishing Books & Brew and make merchandise purchases via standard queue throughout the event. Disney Publishing Books & Brew will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted. Registration to attend in-booth signings will be conducted via virtual queue.
NEW: The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds
Debuting at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2026 is The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds on Sunday, August 16, for fans both at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and globally online. Fans attending the event can preview items up for auction throughout the event weekend by visiting The Disney Experiences Auction Showroom. This is an immersive experience space via standby queue. Details for fans who want to bid will be communicated closer to the event. In addition, the show room will include a shopping experience that will allow fans a unique opportunity to shop rare and remarkable limited quantity props, artwork, and themed items found within Disney’s Parks, Resorts, and ships. A preview of items available during the event can be found here.
Fans will be able to access The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds via virtual queue throughout the event with a standby queue option opening after all boarding groups have been redeemed. The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds will be cashless with only card and contactless payment options accepted, alongside merchandise mobile checkout. Due to the exclusivity of the product, this location will not offer refunds or exchanges.
D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will also have some fan-favorite brands and shopping opportunities throughout the show floor featuring D23-exclusive merchandise, including mini backpacks and pins from Loungefly; a lineup of new Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars-inspired Spirit Jerseys; accessory bundles from Little Words Project; an array of Disney inspired watches from Citizen; and more. Brands including Just Play, Wizards of the Coast, Topps, NECA/KidRobot/Enesco, Pandora, Crocs, Her Universe, BoxLunch, Girls Crew, RSVLTS, and more will also have new products available for purchase. Fans of Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game can purchase the limited-edition 2026 D23 Collection and the Winnie the Pooh – Hunny Wizard Premium Foil Playmat at the Ravensburger Store on the show floor. Shopping at the Ravensburger Store will only be available through virtual queue. No standby shopping queues will be available during the event at any time.
How To Shop
Disney is dedicated to a seamless experience for fans visiting D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and are excited to announce the return of services that will allow fans optimal opportunity to both shop and explore the show floor. All services can be found through the Disney D23 app and the Disneyland Resort app, available for download on the app store for iOS and Android devices.
Virtual Queue
Select retail destinations will require virtual queue for entry. Sign up for a boarding group with virtual queue and explore the show floor while waiting to shop. Starting 6 a.m. PT and at 1 p.m. PT each day of the event, fans within a 90-mile radius of the Anaheim Convention Center can use the Disney D23 app and the Disneyland Resort app to enter a virtual queue. To provide all fans with an equal opportunity to shop, fans may join in a group of up to two (2) people, one queue at a time, subject to availability. Standby queue options may open throughout the weekend after all boarding groups have been redeemed. Joining the virtual queue does not grant immediate access, and there may still be a waiting period at the location once the boarding group is called. Virtual queue is limited in capacity and may book out. Valid admission is required. Traditional queuing (standby queue) is also available at locations not utilizing virtual queue throughout the event. Retailers who will be participating in virtual queue include D23 Marketplace, D23 Marketplace Pin Store, The Walt Disney Company Store, The Walt Disney Company Pin Store, Mickey’s of Glendale, Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store, Disney .YNSD, Disney Studio Store Hollywood, The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds, and Ravensburger.
This year, Ravensburger will participate in Disney’s virtual queue. Fans will not be able to get in line to purchase products at the show without a virtual queue timeslot. In addition to the items included in the D23 Show Bundle, Ravensburger will also have additional products from Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game, Disney Villainous, and Disney puzzles for sale.
Mobile Order for Pickup
At select shopping destinations, fans will have the option to order and pay for merchandise using the Disneyland Resort app on their mobile device. After joining an eligible store’s virtual queue and being called back, fans will be granted access to place a mobile order at the store entrance. After the order is submitted, a team will assemble the products and fans will receive a notification when their order is ready for pickup. A digital receipt will be sent to the email linked to the Disneyland Resort app, and all eligible discounts will be automatically applied.
Merchandise Mobile Checkout
Save time while shopping by paying for items using the Disneyland Resort app at select retail destinations. Scan each item’s barcode to add it to a shopping bag and pay for items by selecting “Purchase.” Once a purchase is complete, show the QR code confirmation to a Cast Member at the merchandise mobile checkout designated exit to scan before exiting the store. A digital receipt will be sent to the email address linked to the Disneyland Resort app. The merchandise mobile checkout service is available in addition to traditional checkout services.