Disney Announces New Shopping Experiences and Exclusive Merchandise Available to Fans at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

A first look at the curated stores, limited-edition collectibles, interactive activities, immersive experiences, and treasured keepsakes awaiting fans at this year’s event.

Discover all-new stores including a D23 Marketplace Pin Store, Disney .YNSD by Mickey’s of Glendale, and The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds from Disney Parks.

Today, Disney unveiled the full lineup of exclusive retail experiences and merchandise coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa, taking place August 14, 15, and 16, 2026, in Anaheim, California. Shopping will once again be a cornerstone of this year’s celebration, offering fans even more ways to engage with the stories, characters, and brands they love. Highlights include an all-new store from Mickey’s of Glendale; The Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds from Disney Parks featuring props, artwork, and other unique treasures; limited-edition pins and collectibles; first-to-market brand collaborations and books; event-exclusive apparel; collectible vinyl records; and more.

Spanning the Disney universe, these curated shopping destinations transform retail into an immersive part of the event, offering attendees access to exclusive releases, limited-edition merchandise, and unique treasures available only at the event, while creating new ways for fans to celebrate their connection to Disney. Reflecting the passion of Disney’s global fandom and the company’s unmatched ability to create cherished stories that span generations, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year and brings Disney’s unmatched ability to create meaningful connections to life through experiences designed especially for its most passionate fans.

“Shopping is a fan-favorite part of the event, and this year our teams across Disney have come together to make it truly one of a kind,” said Michael Vargo, head of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. “We can’t wait for fans to discover exclusive merchandise they won’t find anywhere else and take a piece of the magic home to enjoy long after the event ends.”