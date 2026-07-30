“Curiouser and curiouser.”

The phrase has become synonymous with the adventures of young Alice, whose experiences in Wonderland captivated Walt Disney from the earliest days of his career.

“Alice In Wonderland is a classic Disney Animation film that has withstood the test of time,” Michael Giaimo, Disney Animation Production Designer, said. From the Alice Comedies of the 1920s to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 1951 feature and later live-action reimaginings, Wonderland has continued to inspire new creative interpretations across generations.

As part of the film’s 75th anniversary, a newly restored version of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Alice in Wonderland is being celebrated through screenings, educational programming, archival initiatives, and exhibitions exploring the artistry, restoration, and creative techniques behind Disney’s version of Wonderland.

“In its 75th year, [Alice in Wonderland] seems to get better with age as more and more fans are drawn to its boundless energy and visual style,” Giaimo said.

Walt Disney’s Long Fascination with Wonderland

Walt’s connection to Alice began long before the development of the 1951 animated feature.

Early in his career, Walt was inspired by the possibilities of author Lewis Carroll’s world, with its dreamlike logic, eccentric characters, and opportunities for visual invention. Those interests found an outlet in the Alice Comedies, a series of silent shorts that uniquely combined a live actress with animated environments and characters.