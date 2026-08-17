Key Takeaways from Disney’s Streaming Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney+ and ESPN executives were joined by content creators at D23 to discuss what’s next in streaming, storytelling, and sports.

Vertical Video: Serving the Next Generation of Disney Fans

Fans are increasingly moving between screens and formats, and with the rise of vertical video, Disney is meeting them where they’re at with Verts. On the ESPN App, Verts has become the primary driver of short-form video consumption, with more than 24 million total users generating over 1.5 billion minutes of time spent since its August 2025 launch. On Disney+, approximately 40% of mobile users have already interacted with Verts, with increases in average minutes per visitor, clips per session, and watchlist interactions since launch in March.

“There will never be a replacement for that long-form original content but what is interesting is the way that it is now being supplemented by the shorter form analysis, the clips,” said Erin Teague, EVP of Product, Disney Entertainment & ESPN. “Similarly, there’s no replacement for the live game. But the additional commentary and analysis around the game is just as interesting. And so the ways that we can merge those experiences to give people exactly what they want, when they want it in a split second, I think, is the challenge.”

Disney has an ambitious vision for how fans can engage with their favorite stories in non-traditional formats. The team is exploring ways to evolve Verts beyond content discovery, creating new opportunities for fans to engage through creator communities, original storytelling, microcontent, podcasts, and more.