Transforming Red from a Villain Kid (VK) into a Hero Kid (HK) created a wickedly fun opportunity for Cantrall, whose past Disney credits include Gabby Duran and the Unsittables (2019-2021) and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019-2023).

“What really excited me about this film was getting to evolve with the character and show a side of Red that we haven’t seen before,” Cantrall said. “She started off in Rise of Red as your typical VK — rough around the edges, figuring it out. Now, she’s had to evolve into a hero and be a leader… And now that she has a sister who looks up to her as this ‘perfect princess’ role model, she’s redefining what that means for her. She’s also navigating complex dynamics in her romance with Luis and the trials and tribulations of her friendship with Chloe. It’s a lot for her to figure out, but I think it’s cool that she steps up and faces it.”