This isn’t the happily ever after anyone imagined…
In Disney’s Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the fifth installment in the hit musical franchise, Red (Kylie Cantrall), daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora), and Chloe (Malia Baker), daughter of Cinderella (Brandy) and Prince Charming (Paolo Montalban), discover that rewriting history has consequences. Directed by Kimmy Gatewood, the movie — debuting Thursday, July 16, on Disney Channel and streaming next day on Disney+ — sends the two princesses down the rabbit hole after they discover that their recent time-traveling adventures inadvertently created a new villain: Maddox Hatter (Leonardo Nam). Set primarily in present-day Wonderland, Red and Chloe must form a team of unlikely allies to save the Queen of Hearts — and all of Wonderland — from Maddox’s evil plans.
Transforming Red from a Villain Kid (VK) into a Hero Kid (HK) created a wickedly fun opportunity for Cantrall, whose past Disney credits include Gabby Duran and the Unsittables (2019-2021) and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019-2023).
“What really excited me about this film was getting to evolve with the character and show a side of Red that we haven’t seen before,” Cantrall said. “She started off in Rise of Red as your typical VK — rough around the edges, figuring it out. Now, she’s had to evolve into a hero and be a leader… And now that she has a sister who looks up to her as this ‘perfect princess’ role model, she’s redefining what that means for her. She’s also navigating complex dynamics in her romance with Luis and the trials and tribulations of her friendship with Chloe. It’s a lot for her to figure out, but I think it’s cool that she steps up and faces it.”
Chloe, no longer afraid to get her hands dirty, is also trying to find her own way.
“In this movie, everything is flipped, because her whole reality is different,” Baker said. “Chloe’s always down for an adventure, but she lets that adventure take priority over her own feelings. She discovers a whole different side of her, let’s say — a darker side, maybe.”
Magical Music
The music-driven fantasy — which features nine original songs, including “Perfect Princess,” “Mad,” and “Dancing with the Enemy” — also introduces several characters, including Pink (Liamani Segura), Red’s little sister; Luis (Alejandro Byrd); Luisa Madrigal’s son; and Chessy the Cat (voiced by Awkwafina), the Cheshire Cat’s progeny; to name a few.
“For a year and a half, this has been like our own little secret,” said Kiara Romero, who plays Hazel Hook, daughter of Captain Hook. “Now, we get to share it with everyone. I hope all the songs get stuck in their heads. It’s so surreal that the songs are actually coming out!”
Segura added, “Hearing the songs for the first time, it felt like Christmas! Then, when we actually were in costume and on set, it was crazy. Just like Kiara said, it all felt very surreal.”
A standout number in the movie is “The Girl I Used to Be,” a powerful duet between the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella — or, as they lovingly refer to each other, Bridget and Ella.
“I was really excited that we get a chance to sing together,” said Brandy, who first played the beloved princess in 1997’s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, a Wonderful World of Disney presentation that aired on ABC. “On set, the chemistry and the love between the two of us was just unmatched.”
Ora added that she “got to connect with Brandy on another level” during their time together on set: “I’m so happy it finally happened. I feel like on the last movie, we just manifested it. I said to the whole team, ‘We need to do a song together.’ And it was a joy!”
Down the Rabbit Hole
Now Streaming
When a villain traps the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with unlikely allies to save her.
Global Imprint
Since the first film premiered in 2015, the Descendants franchise has dominated the youth entertainment market, with the first three films ranking as the most-watched cable movies of the year, amassing nearly 1 billion hours of viewing across linear and streaming in the U.S. In 2024, Descendants: The Rise of Red debuted on Disney+ as the most-watched original movie among Kids and Girls 6-11*, sparking over 9 billion lifetime views** and inspiring a top Halloween costume.*** In 2025, Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour dazzled sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas across North America — and from September 2026 through February 2027, the global Worlds Collide Concert Tour will combine the worlds of Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock for an unforgettable arena spectacular.
According to Cantrall, it’s no wonder why the Descendants stories are so popular.
“It’s such an evergreen concept, the idea that outside of who your parents want you to be, outside of what the world expects of you, you can just be your own person and tread your own path,” Cantrall said. “All of these characters are actively figuring out how to do that. They all look really cute, and they’re all singing and dancing to really catchy songs. It’s cool to be a part of this Descendants legacy that continues to impact people. It’s very special.”
“It’s just magical,” Ora added. “How can you not love it?”
*Source: Nielsen Media Research from D1-12/29/24; Overall includes Movies, Shorts, Specials and episodes of specials and series that are Descendants themed; Connected TV only – no mobile/tablet
**Source: YouTube Analytics. Lifetime views (through 2/16/26) of Descendants content across Disney Channel Music and Disney Music Vevo Channels