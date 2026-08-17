Disney Celebrates the Timeless Magic of Disney Princesses During World Princess Week

Original Content and Entertainment for Fans of All Ages

The emotional centerpiece of this year’s World Princess Week celebration is the all-new Once A Princess, Always A Princess: A Disney Short Film, available today on Disney+ and YouTube. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alex Prager, the short film follows two young girls living in neighboring apartment buildings whose shared love of Disney Princess stories sparks an instant friendship. As their imaginations transform everyday moments into magical adventures inspired by the spectacular worlds of some beloved Disney Princesses, the short film celebrates a universal truth: Disney Princess stories bring people together and creates connections that can last a lifetime. Years later, the friends are shown passing those same stories and traditions on to their own daughters, illustrating how the magic of Disney Princesses endures across generations.

“I grew up with the Disney Princesses and their colorful, weightless worlds, full of beauty and drama, adventure, friendship, and true love,” said director Alex Prager. “One of the things that drew me to making the Disney Princess film is at its heart, it’s about relationships and human connection. The film highlights that Disney stories give kids a shared language through which they can connect and play and imagine together.”

Created as a love letter to the Disney Princess franchise and the art of filmmaking itself, the short film blends timeless storytelling with extraordinary practical craftsmanship. The production employed handcrafted “bigature” castles inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), and The Little Mermaid (1989); custom puppets representing some cherished Disney characters; hand-painted matte backdrops; and a custom score performed by a 56-piece live orchestra. Many effects, from floating magic carpets to underwater adventures, were brought to life through practical techniques and physical artistry, reinforcing the short film’s celebration of imagination and creativity.