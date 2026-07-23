Disney Ad Creative Studio Begins Closed Beta with Select Advertisers

At Disney, we have a long history of embracing emerging technology to create meaningful value for both our fans and our business. Earlier this year at Disney’s Tech & Data Showcase, we shared a vision for how artificial intelligence can help simplify advertising workflows, unlock new creative possibilities, and make it easier for advertisers to connect with streaming audiences with greater reach and relevance. Since then, we’ve been testing it internally and today, we’re taking the next step in that journey.

We’ve officially kicked off our Disney Ad Creative Studio closed beta with a select group of advertisers. They are among the first to experiment with a new tool within Disney Campaign Manager that unlocks creative access to connected TV for small and mid-sized businesses, giving us in turn an opportunity to test the platform in real-world workflows and refine the product before its wider release.

Creative development remains one of the most time-intensive steps of advertising. Disney Ad Creative Studio brings together multiple AI models within a single workflow to transform existing brand materials — including logos, product imagery, brand guidelines, and prior creative assets — into video ads for connected TV.