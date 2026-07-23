Disney Ad Creative Studio Begins Closed Beta with Select Advertisers

At Disney, we have a long history of embracing emerging technology to create meaningful value for both our fans and our business. Earlier this year at Disney’s Tech & Data Showcase, we shared a vision for how artificial intelligence can help simplify advertising workflows, unlock new creative possibilities, and make it easier for advertisers to connect with streaming audiences with greater reach and relevance. Since then, we’ve been testing it internally and today, we’re taking the next step in that journey.
We’ve officially kicked off our Disney Ad Creative Studio closed beta with a select group of advertisers. They are among the first to experiment with a new tool within Disney Campaign Manager that unlocks creative access to connected TV for small and mid-sized businesses, giving us in turn an opportunity to test the platform in real-world workflows and refine the product before its wider release.
Creative development remains one of the most time-intensive steps of advertising. Disney Ad Creative Studio brings together multiple AI models within a single workflow to transform existing brand materials — including logos, product imagery, brand guidelines, and prior creative assets — into video ads for connected TV.
And rather than focusing on a single output, the platform will be able to generate multiple creative variations tailored for different audiences, geographies, content, and campaign goals. While especially valuable for small and mid-sized businesses, it’s also an opportunity for larger brands and agencies to quickly adapt and scale — all while maintaining control throughout the process.
Because, as with everything we build, technology is only one part of the equation. Human creativity, strategy, and oversight remain essential to the process. Disney Ad Creative Studio is designed to enable small and mid-sized businesses to drive more effective advertising by accelerating production workflows, extending ideas, and scaling creative execution.
Just as important, we’re approaching this work with a strong focus on responsibility and trust. Safeguards are designed to respect intellectual property rights and help protect image, voice, and likeness alongside advertiser controls, compliance requirements, and human oversight. These principles will remain foundational to how we bring the product to market.
We’re excited to begin collaborating with our beta partners and look forward to sharing more as the program grows and evolves.