Disney+ Revs Up as the Global Streaming Home of Formula E

Disney+, ESPN and Formula E, one of the world’s fastest-growing motorsport championships and the world’s only B Corp-certified sport, today announced a multi-year deal that will bring all Formula E races to Disney+ and ESPN+ in the U.S. and to Disney+ in most international markets beginning with the 2026/27 season. Spanning 21 rounds across 13 events in some of the most iconic cities around the world, the upcoming season kicks off on December 18 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and with stops in Austin, Miami, Monaco and Mexico City, culminating in the final round on July 25, 2027, in Tokyo.

“Formula E combines world-class competition, groundbreaking technology, and sustainability in a way that’s unlike any other sport,” said Joe Earley, Co-President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. “We’re excited to help power the championship’s next chapter on Disney+ and to give fans around the globe front row access to every adrenaline-fueled race as it happens.”

“This is a landmark moment for Formula E and reflects the incredible momentum behind our championship. Disney’s unrivalled global reach and storytelling will introduce Formula E to millions of new fans while bringing them closer than ever to the drama, innovation and excitement of electric racing,” said Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer Formula E. “As we enter the GEN4 era, this provides an exceptional platform to accelerate our global growth and continue building one of the world’s most exciting sports properties. We’re also excited by the opportunity to explore additional ways for Formula E and Disney to work together beyond live race coverage, creating even more innovative and engaging experiences for fans in the years ahead.”