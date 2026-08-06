Beta Testing AI-Powered Search and Discovery on ESPN and Disney+

Traditionally, people find information and discover content in one of two ways: searching for something specific or browsing when they’re open to exploring. But what if someone can describe what they’re looking for but can’t pinpoint exactly what it is?
To address this use case, ESPN and Disney+ are beta testing AI-powered features designed to help fans find information and content with intent built into the experience. These experiments will help us gain valuable insights from user interactions to inform future improvements over time across navigation, results, recommendations, and content discovery for sports and entertainment.
The Ultimate Sports Information Assist with ESPN Search
At ESPN, this concept is being tested through ESPN Search, an AI-assisted search capability currently in beta with a subset of users. The experience allows fans to ask sports questions in natural language and receive answers, related content, stats, and recommendations drawn from ESPN’s vast sports knowledge ecosystem.
ESPN Search sources from decades of ESPN’s trusted content and data to help fans get to insights faster while uncovering more of ESPN’s deep sports expertise. This includes published articles and videos, stats and info from ESPN Research, sports metadata, internal knowledge repositories, and structured sports data systems.
Testing a New Discovery Experience on Disney+
Personalization, which relies on past viewing behavior, remains an integral part of the Disney+ experience. Sometimes, however, what a subscriber wants in a given moment doesn’t align with their usual viewing habits. For example, someone who regularly watches crime dramas may suddenly be in the mood for something more lighthearted.
At Disney+, teams are testing a limited beta experiment with a small group of select subscribers to explore a more natural way for users to express what they’re looking for. The AI-powered tool is designed to help viewers move from “I don’t know what to watch” to relevant recommendations based on their immediate context and viewing needs. Through natural language or voice input, or suggested prompts, subscribers can describe what they want in their own words, allowing Disney+ to recommend content that fits the moment, not just their viewing history.
Looking Ahead
These beta experiments represent early efforts to explore how AI can enhance the user experience across ESPN and Disney+. User feedback will help us evolve and improve how they find information and content over time.
By reducing friction and better understanding what fans are looking for, we’re creating more seamless ways for them to engage with the sports and entertainment they love.