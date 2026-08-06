Beta Testing AI-Powered Search and Discovery on ESPN and Disney+

Traditionally, people find information and discover content in one of two ways: searching for something specific or browsing when they’re open to exploring. But what if someone can describe what they’re looking for but can’t pinpoint exactly what it is?

To address this use case, ESPN and Disney+ are beta testing AI-powered features designed to help fans find information and content with intent built into the experience. These experiments will help us gain valuable insights from user interactions to inform future improvements over time across navigation, results, recommendations, and content discovery for sports and entertainment.

The Ultimate Sports Information Assist with ESPN Search

At ESPN, this concept is being tested through ESPN Search, an AI-assisted search capability currently in beta with a subset of users. The experience allows fans to ask sports questions in natural language and receive answers, related content, stats, and recommendations drawn from ESPN’s vast sports knowledge ecosystem.