Playlists On Disney+: Curated By Disney, Played Your Way

Ever find yourself spending more time deciding what to watch than actually watching it?
Today, Disney+ is introducing Playlists, a new feature that brings together themed collections of episodes and movies into a continuous, lean-back viewing experience with full playback controls, making it easier to discover content and keep watching.
Instead of choosing titles one by one, subscribers can select a playlist carefully curated by genre, franchise, character, or mood. Whether they’re in the mood for Action and Adventure Movies, Romantic Comedies, and Pixar Movies or spending time with favorites like Mickey and Friends, Bluey, or Modern Family, Playlists take the work out of figuring out what to watch next while giving fans the freedom to pause, skip, and rewind at any time.
Seasonal playlists will also be available throughout the year, with themed and holiday-inspired collections for occasions like Halloween and beyond.
Built for everything from movie night with friends to a comfort watch before bed, Playlists make it easier to spend less time searching and more time enjoying all Disney+ has to offer.
All U.S. Disney+ subscribers will still have access to the previously launched 24/7 ABC News livestream as well as eight ABC Owned Television Station’s local market streams featuring live, market specific newscasts, weather updates, special community events and breaking news.
Playlists begin rolling out globally today for all subscribers and can be discovered on the homepage and across Disney+.