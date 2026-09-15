Playlists On Disney+: Curated By Disney, Played Your Way

Ever find yourself spending more time deciding what to watch than actually watching it?

Today, Disney+ is introducing Playlists, a new feature that brings together themed collections of episodes and movies into a continuous, lean-back viewing experience with full playback controls, making it easier to discover content and keep watching.

Instead of choosing titles one by one, subscribers can select a playlist carefully curated by genre, franchise, character, or mood. Whether they’re in the mood for Action and Adventure Movies, Romantic Comedies, and Pixar Movies or spending time with favorites like Mickey and Friends, Bluey, or Modern Family, Playlists take the work out of figuring out what to watch next while giving fans the freedom to pause, skip, and rewind at any time.

Seasonal playlists will also be available throughout the year, with themed and holiday-inspired collections for occasions like Halloween and beyond.