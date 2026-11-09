Disney Brings Holiday Magic to Fans Around the World, All Season Long

New global “Make the Holidays Magic” campaign kicks off today with an original holiday short; features festive celebrations across Disney, and holiday surprises for children and families throughout the season

For over a century, Disney has been at the heart of the holidays. However and wherever families celebrate, Disney brings generations together through the stories they love, the places they treasure, and the traditions that light up the season year after year. This season, Disney is bringing that magic to fans around the world with a new global campaign, “Make the Holidays Magic.” Launching today, the campaign unites holiday celebrations across Disney’s parks and experiences, streaming, television, and consumer products, alongside giving initiatives that bring joy and wonder to children and families around the world.

“Disney has long been part of the traditions, memories, and moments that make the holiday season so special for families around the world,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “This season, we’re bringing the best of Disney together to give families more ways to make the holidays magic: a trip they’ll talk about for years, a new favorite to watch together, the perfect gift under the tree and, for the children and families who need it most, a wish come true.”

Bringing the Campaign to Life

The campaign launches today with A Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse, an original short film from acclaimed director Dougal Wilson. It tells the story of Jack, a boy who believes he has outgrown the magic of the season. When a mysterious invisible creature enters his life at Christmas, Jack is drawn into an adventure that rekindles his imagination and brings him closer to his family. It’s a story about finding wonder when you least expect it, and a reminder that the most meaningful holiday memories often begin with a little belief. A Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse is now available on Disney+ and online.