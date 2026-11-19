Disney has been part of family holidays for generations. This year, it’s opening its “Make the Holidays Magic” campaign with something new: A Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse. The original film from director Dougal Wilson follows a boy who feels a little too grown up for the holidays, until a creature only he can see brings his imagination back to him. The short makes its broadcast debut during The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 30, on ABC, and it comes to Disney+ and Hulu the next day.
The campaign goes well beyond the film, too, reaching Disney’s parks and resorts, consumer products, and charitable work with organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Blue Star Families, and Toys for Tots.
We spoke with Joanna Balikian, Disney’s Head of Brand & Franchise, about why an original story was the right way to start the season, how one idea holds together across the whole company, and why sometimes the best way to show magic is to leave it to the imagination.
Disney could have built a holiday campaign around any number of familiar characters or franchises. Why was an original story like A Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse the right way to introduce “Make the Holidays Magic,” and what can original storytelling do for the Disney brand that’s different?
Original storytelling has been part of Disney’s DNA from the very beginning.
For more than a century, we’ve created stories and characters that have captured imaginations, brought generations together, and become part of family traditions. So when we set out to open our holiday campaign, creating something new felt true to who we are.
The Invisible Horse is about a boy who feels a little too grown up for the holidays, and about how imagination and the people who love him bring the holiday spirit back. Fans are meeting the characters for the first time, but they’ll recognize the feeling right away.
Families can find “Make the Holidays Magic” in a lot of places: a holiday short on Disney+, a visit to the parks, or giving back through Toys for Tots. When one idea shows up in that many places, how do you keep it feeling like a single Disney story?
With “Make the Holidays Magic,” we’re bringing the full breadth of Disney together around one simple idea: making the season more magical for families everywhere. What ties it all together is a shared sense of wonder, imagination, and connection, and we’re able to bring that to life in more ways than anyone.
The Invisible Horse sets the tone, but the feeling extends far beyond the film. It’s in the stories families watch together, the experiences they share at our parks and resorts, the gifts that bring their favorite characters into their homes, and the special moments Disney is creating with organizations like Make-A-Wish, Blue Star Families, and Toys for Tots for the kids and families who need them most.
Most holiday campaigns try to show as much as possible. A Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse goes the other way and lets viewers fill in the magic themselves. Why was that restraint the right choice for Disney, and what does it say about how audiences experience the brand?
At Disney, we’ve always believed that the most powerful stories don’t just entertain, they invite people to use their imaginations and become part of the experience.
That’s what makes the invisible horse such a wonderful storytelling device. We experience its magic through Jack’s eyes, but because we can’t see what he sees, we’re invited to imagine it for ourselves. And there’s something special about leaving room for a little surprise and discovery along the way.
Director Dougal Wilson understood that beautifully. He brought such a wonderful balance of heart, humor, and restraint to the film, trusting the audience to feel the emotion without having every moment explained.
That’s part of what’s so great about Disney storytelling. You don’t always have to explicitly show the magic. Sometimes, the most powerful thing you can do is inspire people to imagine it for themselves.
Disney’s storytelling has shaped holiday traditions for generations, from classic films to seasonal park celebrations. When you build a campaign like this, how much are you drawing on that legacy, and how much are you trying to start something new?
Disney has been part of families’ holidays for generations, whether it’s a classic film they rewatch every December or a favorite park celebration they return to each year. That legacy is our foundation. But the best traditions all started as something new once, so for us, honoring the past and starting something new are the same job: each becomes a tradition because families keep coming back to it and pass it down to their own children.
That’s the idea behind “Make the Holidays Magic.” Families can return to the traditions they love, and this year they can start a new one by watching The Invisible Horse together for the first time. They can also celebrate the season at one of our parks, or help brighten the holidays for someone else. Our hope is that a few of these moments become traditions families make their own and pass down.
Help make the holidays magic for kids and families around the world
Fans can join Disney and help create holiday magic for kids and families in need by visiting Disney.com/HolidayMagic, where they can donate to Make-A-Wish or donate a toy to Toys for Tots through Disney Store.