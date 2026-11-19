Disney has been part of family holidays for generations. This year, it’s opening its “Make the Holidays Magic” campaign with something new: A Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse. The original film from director Dougal Wilson follows a boy who feels a little too grown up for the holidays, until a creature only he can see brings his imagination back to him. The short makes its broadcast debut during The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 30, on ABC, and it comes to Disney+ and Hulu the next day.

The campaign goes well beyond the film, too, reaching Disney’s parks and resorts, consumer products, and charitable work with organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Blue Star Families, and Toys for Tots.

We spoke with Joanna Balikian, Disney’s Head of Brand & Franchise, about why an original story was the right way to start the season, how one idea holds together across the whole company, and why sometimes the best way to show magic is to leave it to the imagination.

Disney could have built a holiday campaign around any number of familiar characters or franchises. Why was an original story like A Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse the right way to introduce “Make the Holidays Magic,” and what can original storytelling do for the Disney brand that’s different?

Original storytelling has been part of Disney’s DNA from the very beginning.

For more than a century, we’ve created stories and characters that have captured imaginations, brought generations together, and become part of family traditions. So when we set out to open our holiday campaign, creating something new felt true to who we are.

The Invisible Horse is about a boy who feels a little too grown up for the holidays, and about how imagination and the people who love him bring the holiday spirit back. Fans are meeting the characters for the first time, but they’ll recognize the feeling right away.