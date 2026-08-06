This fall, the marquee at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre will light up for a premiere unlike any in its 100-year history.
From September 17–18, Disney is teaming up with popular creator Jon Youshaei to bring together some of the world’s best storytellers for a two-day event called Created in LA.
It begins with the first-ever red-carpet premiere of creator videos at the historic theater, followed by a day of talks and performances from prominent creators at the legendary Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank. Presented by Disney, Created in LA is designed to explore the future of storytelling and entertainment with the people who are shaping it.
“Disney has always been a place where great storytellers come together,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “Today’s creators are some of the best storytellers reaching generations, building communities and connecting fans around the things they love, and we look forward to welcoming them to Disney for Created in LA.”
The First Speakers and Sessions
This landmark gathering will bring together more than 350 of the world’s leading creators, innovators, and storytellers, and will feature speakers including Ayaz, as well as industry veterans, Mindy Kaling, Zach King, AdamW, Jenny Hoyos, and Sam Eckholm, with additional names to be announced. More details about the speakers can be found on the official Created in LA website.
“From Mindy Kaling to Zach King, we’re bringing the best of the creator economy and Hollywood on the same stage — with more names coming soon,” said Youshaei. “Their work has been seen by billions. At Created in LA, they’ll break down how they did it. Their sessions will go inside their creative process, biggest moments, and lessons to help the next generation of creators.”
Here’s a rundown of the initial sessions:
Mindy Kaling | How to Be Your Own Studio
Mindy Kaling didn’t wait for Hollywood to create opportunities — she built them herself. From The Office to creating hit series like The Mindy Project and Not Suitable for Work on Hulu, she’ll share how creators can take ownership of their ideas, careers, and creative futures by becoming their own studio.
Zach King | Behind the Magic: Tips from 18 Years on YouTube
After nearly two decades online, Zach King has mastered the art of staying relevant while creating some of the internet’s most unforgettable videos. In this session, he’ll unpack his creative process, from ideation to packaging to editing, that led to billions of views and making the impossible look effortless.
AdamW | The Comedy Code: Turning Jokes Into 55 Million Followers
With over 55M followers, AdamW is one of today’s most popular comedians. He’ll share how comedy, consistency, and an audience-first mindset helped him turn short-form sketches into a thriving media company by creating opportunities Hollywood couldn’t imagine.
Jenny Hoyos | Making Anything Go Viral: Lessons from 10 Billion Views
Jenny Hoyos has turned virality into a repeatable process. With billions of views, she’ll break down the storytelling techniques, audience psychology, and creative decisions that consistently transform seconds of content into global reach.
Sam Eckholm | Hollywood Habits Every Creator Should Adopt
Sam Eckholm, host of the popular series Access Granted, approaches every video like a feature film, bringing cinematic storytelling to one of the internet’s most unexpected niches. He’ll reveal the production habits, creative discipline, and storytelling principles that help creators elevate their work, regardless of budget or audience size.
A Two-Day Celebration of Storytelling and Innovation
Created in LA pairs the glamour of a premiere with the substance of a summit.
Day one opens September 17 at the El Capitan, where attendees will walk the red carpet for the debut screening of videos from major creators — a first for the theater. Originally opened in 1926 and later restored by The Walt Disney Company, the venue has hosted premieres of blockbuster films like Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Lion King (1994) and Marvel Studios’ The Avengers (2012).
Day two moves to the Burbank Studio lot, which opened in 1940 to accommodate Walt Disney’s growing animation operation and later served as the filming location for groundbreaking Disney film and TV productions including Mary Poppins (1964) and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Attendees will spend the day hearing from leading voices across the creator economy and Hollywood, exchanging ideas on what’s working now, what’s coming next, and how to build the next chapter together.
Curated by a Leader in the Creator Economy
Created in LA is conceived and hosted by Jon Youshaei, who spent eight years working inside YouTube and Instagram before striking out on his own and becoming a leading voice in the creator economy.
Today, Youshaei has built an audience of more than 1 million followers and generated 400 million views, and has earned recognition for his TED Talks as well as his in-depth interviews and behind-the-scenes videos with MrBeast, Mark Rober, Kevin Hart, and more. He’s also ranked by NPR as one of today’s top commencement speakers. At Created in LA, he’ll bring that unique mix of experiences to help curate and craft the programming on stage.
“This is historic. After 100 years, it’s surreal to see Disney open two of its most iconic venues — the El Capitan Theatre and the Walt Disney Studios lot — to creators, especially now that the worlds of Hollywood and creators are growing closer than ever,” said Youshaei. “I’m beyond grateful to work with Disney to bring Created in LA to life.”
Extending Disney’s Storytelling Legacy
Disney’s presentation of Created in LA underscores the company’s deep roots in storytelling and its ongoing, forward-looking investment in creative communities.
Walt’s enduring influence extends far beyond film and television, pushing innovative storytelling concepts through technological advancements and live experiences and inspiring generations of artists and builders of culture.
Disney’s support of this event reflects a natural continuation of that legacy by gathering today’s creators to connect, collaborate, and push storytelling into new forms.
A Forum for Connection and Collaboration
Created in LA is designed to bring together some of the most innovative voices in the industry, fostering authentic connection among creators shaping culture across platforms.
By combining premiere moments, thought leadership, and community-building, the event offers a rare opportunity to gather leading creatives in one place — setting the stage for new ideas and collaborations that will influence the future of content.
“Every attendee is hand-selected. Every detail is designed to bring the right people together — on stage and off. Your next collaborator, business partner, or sponsor is in the room. So, you’ll find your people faster,” Youshaei explained.
To apply, go to the official Created in LA website. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Note
This article was updated to note the event’s first group of featured speakers