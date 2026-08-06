This fall, the marquee at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre will light up for a premiere unlike any in its 100-year history.

From September 17–18, Disney is teaming up with popular creator Jon Youshaei to bring together some of the world’s best storytellers for a two-day event called Created in LA.

It begins with the first-ever red-carpet premiere of creator videos at the historic theater, followed by a day of talks and performances from prominent creators at the legendary Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank. Presented by Disney, Created in LA is designed to explore the future of storytelling and entertainment with the people who are shaping it.

“Disney has always been a place where great storytellers come together,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “Today’s creators are some of the best storytellers reaching generations, building communities and connecting fans around the things they love, and we look forward to welcoming them to Disney for Created in LA.”

The First Speakers and Sessions

This landmark gathering will bring together more than 350 of the world’s leading creators, innovators, and storytellers, and will feature speakers including Ayaz, as well as industry veterans, Mindy Kaling, Zach King, AdamW, Jenny Hoyos, and Sam Eckholm, with additional names to be announced. More details about the speakers can be found on the official Created in LA website.

“From Mindy Kaling to Zach King, we’re bringing the best of the creator economy and Hollywood on the same stage — with more names coming soon,” said Youshaei. “Their work has been seen by billions. At Created in LA, they’ll break down how they did it. Their sessions will go inside their creative process, biggest moments, and lessons to help the next generation of creators.”

Here’s a rundown of the initial sessions:

Mindy Kaling | How to Be Your Own Studio