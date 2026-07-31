Disney Accelerator Announces its 2026 Participants

The 2026 Disney Accelerator program has launched with five growth-stage companies working across three significant frontiers of technology: robotics, generative AI, and data synthesis. Now in its 12th year, the Disney Accelerator gives visionary founders the opportunity to contribute to Disney’s long legacy of innovation in service of creativity.

This year’s cohort spans key strategic innovation areas across Disney: helping robots operate safely, enabling creatives to leverage AI, opening up new forms of fan engagement, and gaining deeper insights to better serve guests and fans.

The companies selected to participate in the 2026 Disney Accelerator program are:

FieldAI : FieldAI builds foundation models that enable robots of many types to operate safely in dynamic, uncertain environments without prior maps, GPS, or pre-planned routes. General-purpose robots capable of a wide range of tasks have been deployed commercially across hundreds of sites on three continents.

: FieldAI builds foundation models that enable robots of many types to operate safely in dynamic, uncertain environments without prior maps, GPS, or pre-planned routes. General-purpose robots capable of a wide range of tasks have been deployed commercially across hundreds of sites on three continents. Physical Intelligence : Physical Intelligence (Pi) is developing general-purpose AI for the physical world. Its foundation models are designed to enable robots and other machines to perform a wide range of tasks, rather than relying on task-specific programming.

: Physical Intelligence (Pi) is developing general-purpose AI for the physical world. Its foundation models are designed to enable robots and other machines to perform a wide range of tasks, rather than relying on task-specific programming. Promise : Promise is an AI-native studio that develops film, series, and visual effects by empowering next-generation storytellers. MUSE, its flagship studio operating system, integrates GenAI into all stages of production to support human artistry and expand creative possibilities.

: Promise is an AI-native studio that develops film, series, and visual effects by empowering next-generation storytellers. MUSE, its flagship studio operating system, integrates GenAI into all stages of production to support human artistry and expand creative possibilities. OpenArt : OpenArt is reimagining fan engagement with generative AI, empowering creators to bring their visual stories to life while protecting IP. The platform allows users to conversationally create, or “Vibe Direct,” ideas, characters, and stories using state-of-the-art, rapidly evolving models.

: OpenArt is reimagining fan engagement with generative AI, empowering creators to bring their visual stories to life while protecting IP. The platform allows users to conversationally create, or “Vibe Direct,” ideas, characters, and stories using state-of-the-art, rapidly evolving models. Simile: Simile is pioneering the field of AI-based simulation, building a representation of the world grounded in real human behavior. Their foundation model enables organizations to explore consumer insights before making decisions.

“Each year, this program endeavors to raise the bar of what is possible for the future of Disney experiences. This year’s participants are approaching some of the most complex technical challenges with unmatched optimism,” said Bonnie Rosen, GM of the Disney Accelerator. “In a time of incredible change, we move forward together by supporting Disney’s creative innovators and these founders as they share ideas and breakthroughs for storytelling.”

Inside the Disney Accelerator

The Disney Accelerator is one of the many ways Disney invests in emerging technology, offering business development opportunities for select emerging founders who align with Disney’s vision for the future of entertainment. Over the course of four months, participating companies receive investment capital, and the opportunity to explore collaborations with leaders across The Walt Disney Company.

Since 2014, more than 60 global companies have come through Disney Accelerator, including Epic Games, ElevenLabs, Animaj, Kahoot!, Attentive, StatusPro, and AudioShake.

This year’s program will culminate with the 2026 Disney Accelerator Demo Day on the Walt Disney Studio Lot in early November.

For more information on the 2026 Disney Accelerator program, visit DisneyAccelerator.com.