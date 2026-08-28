More than 20 years later, Howard sees that same spirit at work across the show. While the team has evolved over time, he believes the commitment to preserving what makes College GameDay special has remained remarkably consistent.

“We’ve been very fortunate that we’ve been able to bring in and acquire others who are committed and dedicated to taking care of the product just like the people who were involved when I first joined the show,” he said.

More Than the People on Camera

For fans, College GameDay is known for its cast of analysts, reporters, and hosts. For Howard, the show’s success has always been a team effort.

“It’s more than just the on-air talent,” Howard said. “The producers, directors, and the entire behind the scenes team take great care of the product.”

Howard credits much of the show’s staying power to the people who have helped shape its culture over the years. Among them are two figures who have been synonymous with College GameDay for decades and have helped establish the standards that continue to guide the program today.

“For the longest time and still to this day, you’ve had two of the major players who have been a part of the whole thing, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit.”

Their influence goes beyond what viewers see on Saturday mornings, Howard said.

“It stems from their love of the game, their passion for college football,” he explained. “For Lee Corso, it’s just infectious when you’re around him, you can’t help but to fall in line and act accordingly as far as whatever’s needed to make College GameDay successful.”

That continuity has helped College GameDay remain one of sports television’s most recognizable programs. The show enters its 40th season following its most-viewed season ever and its third consecutive Sports Emmy® win for Outstanding Weekly Sports Studio Show. Over the years, College GameDay has earned 17 Sports Emmy Awards, traveled to 82 schools across 39 states, and grown from its first on-campus broadcast in 1993 to this season’s landmark 500th road show.