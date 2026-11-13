Inside the Making of ‘Lilo & Scratch,’ from Returning Talent to a New Animation Pipeline

Stitch has found himself in a sitch.

Opening in front of Disney’s Hexed this Thanksgiving, Lilo & Scratch marks the first theatrical short from Walt Disney Animation Studios in five years. In it, the blue alien’s world is turned upside down when Lilo (voiced by Maia Kealoha, reprising her role from the 2025 live-action film Lilo & Stitch) introduces Scratch, a mischievous and mysterious cat, as the newest member of their ’ohana. Before Lilo leaves the house “for approximately six hours” to run some errands, she puts Stitch (voiced by Chris Sanders, reprising his role from the 2002 animated feature Lilo & Stitch) in charge of caring for the cunning creature.

Although relatively new, Stitch is one of Disney’s most beloved characters in its 103-year history. After blasting onto the scene in the 2002 feature film, Stitch appeared in three movies for the in-home/television market and several television series. In 2025, the live-action Lilo & Stitch became one of the summer’s biggest hits and the fourth biggest film of the year. Stitch is one of the most popular characters in consumer products, with the alien experiment 626 spanning clothing, collectibles, games, and toys, among other categories.

Given the character’s persistent popularity — including within the walls of Disney Animation’s offices in Burbank, CA, and Vancouver, BC — Jared Bush, the studio’s chief creative officer, decided it was time for the studio to make a comedy-forward project centered around Stitch. So, he tasked eventual writers and directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Malcon Pierce with brainstorming ideas that would also showcase the fun of animation, and — as a bonus — could be a playground for developing a new technique.

“We had about 18 different ideas. We knew Stitch was going to be the star, and one of our 18 ideas had a cat in it,” Veerasunthorn recalled. “The premise was, ‘What if Stitch has to adopt a pet?’ We pared it down and pitched Jared two ideas. As soon as we said the word ‘cat,’ he was like, ‘That one!’ We weren’t sure if we even needed to pitch him the other one.”