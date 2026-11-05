Disney Unveils First Look at D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, will feature an action-packed convention area, in addition to multiple events and one-of-a-kind experiences:

Premiere Stage — Three Exclusive Nightly Showcases

In addition to the daytime convention experience, fans can look forward to the Premiere Stage, a nightly showcase bringing fans together for three evenings of exclusive reveals, celebrity appearances, live entertainment and first looks from across The Walt Disney Company.

June 25: Studio Showcase

Be among the first to see what’s next from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more, with exclusive announcements, never-before-seen footage and surprise celebrity appearances.

June 26: Disney+ Showcase

Discover upcoming Korean and Japanese series alongside new and returning global streaming titles, with exclusive first looks and appearances by leading Asian creators and celebrities.

June 27: Disney Hits LIVE! at D23 Asia

A spectacular finale concert featuring Disney and Pixar’s most iconic songs performed by Broadway stars alongside a live band, rock concert lighting and larger-than-life animation. Celebrate the music that has united generations of Disney fans!

Explore New Worlds

Fans can step inside the stories they love with more than 15 immersive experiences inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Disney+, Hulu and more. Each offers a different way to explore these worlds and connect with the storytelling at their heart.

Meet Characters, Celebrities, and Fellow Fans

At the Storytellers Stage , fans can go behind the scenes with the creators and talent who bring some of Disney’s biggest films, series and experiences to life. Panels, discussions and presentations will explore the artistry, innovation and imagination that have shaped more than a century of Disney

, fans can go behind the scenes with the creators and talent who bring some of Disney’s biggest films, series and experiences to life. Panels, discussions and presentations will explore the artistry, innovation and imagination that have shaped more than a century of Disney Talent Central will give fans opportunities to meet favourite Disney characters and enjoy special talent appearances throughout the three-day

will give fans opportunities to meet favourite Disney characters and enjoy special talent appearances throughout the three-day At the Spotlight Stage, live entertainment, interactive activities and fan-focused programming will bring the community together to celebrate their shared passion.

Exclusive Merchandise and Collectibles

Guests can also shop exclusive releases and limited-edition merchandise only available at the event:

D23 Marketplace, the event’s central shopping hub, will offer a curated assortment of collectibles, apparel, accessories and more, inspired by fan-favourite Disney stories and characters.

the event’s central shopping hub, will offer a curated assortment of collectibles, apparel, accessories and more, inspired by fan-favourite Disney stories and characters. The Walt Disney Company Store is a booth that will feature D23 Asia-themed collections, merchandise inspired by The Walt Disney Company, and select items typically exclusive to Disney’s employee stores, available to the public in Asia Pacific for the first time.

Tickets

Tickets to D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will go on sale in late November.

For all the latest information on D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, visit D23Asia.com or follow @D23Asia on Instagram.