The Making of ‘Walt Disney Archives: Uncrated’ at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

What’s it like inside the Walt Disney Archives’ warehouses?

This past summer at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa®, Walt Disney Archives: Uncrated gave fans a glimpse at the treasures hidden inside the Archives’ warehouse. While the working warehouses are not open to the public, at the multi-day celebration in Anaheim, Calif., fans got to explore themed displays featuring shipments of iconic costumes, props, and more from beloved films, television series, and theme parks, divided into six areas: Sitcom, Fashion, Disney Channel, The Muppets, Sci-Fi, and Magical Relics. With more than 200 artifacts on display, spanning nearly every corner of The Walt Disney Company, Uncrated was the largest showcase the Archives has ever presented at a D23 event.

In the video above, Kelsey Williams, Manager, Exhibitions, at the Walt Disney Archives, revealed it took 10 months from ideation to execution. The goal was to give fans a chance “to get an up-close look at some pieces that the Archives have never shown before,” she added.

In celebration of American Archives Month, take a look at how it all came together.