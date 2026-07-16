NFL Fantasy is Moving to ESPN Fantasy: Your Questions Answered

A version of this article previously appeared on ESPN Front Row
As the official Fantasy game of the NFL, ESPN Fantasy is welcoming NFL Fantasy Football players to a new home for the 2026 season. NFL Fantasy managers can bring their leagues to ESPN using a new migration experience designed to help you quickly recreate your league, preserve league settings and history, and get back to what matters most: preparing for kickoff!
To help you get started, we’ve answered the most common questions about moving your league to ESPN Fantasy.
Why do I need to migrate my NFL Fantasy league?
Beginning this season, the NFL will no longer operate a season-long Fantasy Football game, with ESPN serving as the official Fantasy game of the NFL. NFL Fantasy players can simply transfer their leagues to ESPN Fantasy through a dedicated migration experience.
What do I need to get started with my NFL Fantasy league on ESPN?
Have the email address associated with your NFL Fantasy account ready and go to the ESPN Fantasy app or ESPN.com/Fantasy. For direct access to migrate your league, click here. If your ESPN account matches, you’ll be presented with any eligible leagues available for activation. Simply select the leagues you want to import and activate them on ESPN Fantasy.
What if the email on my ESPN account doesn’t match the one I used for NFL Fantasy?
If the email addresses don’t match, you’ll be taken through a step-by-step process to associate your NFL Fantasy teams with the email address you use to log into ESPN. Just enter your NFL Fantasy account email address to receive a secure, one-time link. Once you click on the link from your email, you’ll be able to verify ownership, connect your league information, and continue activating your migrated leagues.
What league information will be retained?
The migration experience is designed to preserve as much of your previous league experience as possible. This includes league settings, league, configuration details, and league history, where available.
I’m a commissioner. Do I need to do anything special?
Commissioners may receive notifications related to league activation and migration from other players in the league. Once a notification is received, commissioners are guided through the league setup and activation process.
Where can I migrate my NFL Fantasy league?
The migration experience is available in the ESPN Fantasy app and on ESPN.com.
What happens after my league is activated?
Once activation is complete, your league will be available in ESPN Fantasy and ready for league members to join, manage rosters, and prepare for the upcoming season.
Getting to know ESPN Fantasy Football!
- 2026 ESPN Fantasy Football draft guide
- 2026 12-team PPR mock draft
- 2026 ESPN Fantasy Football cheat sheet
- 2026 composite rankings
Welcome to ESPN Fantasy – the new home of NFL Fantasy Football!