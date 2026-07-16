NFL Fantasy is Moving to ESPN Fantasy: Your Questions Answered

A version of this article previously appeared on ESPN Front Row

As the official Fantasy game of the NFL, ESPN Fantasy is welcoming NFL Fantasy Football players to a new home for the 2026 season. NFL Fantasy managers can bring their leagues to ESPN using a new migration experience designed to help you quickly recreate your league, preserve league settings and history, and get back to what matters most: preparing for kickoff!

To help you get started, we’ve answered the most common questions about moving your league to ESPN Fantasy.

Why do I need to migrate my NFL Fantasy league?

Beginning this season, the NFL will no longer operate a season-long Fantasy Football game, with ESPN serving as the official Fantasy game of the NFL. NFL Fantasy players can simply transfer their leagues to ESPN Fantasy through a dedicated migration experience.

What do I need to get started with my NFL Fantasy league on ESPN?

Have the email address associated with your NFL Fantasy account ready and go to the ESPN Fantasy app or ESPN.com/Fantasy. For direct access to migrate your league, click here. If your ESPN account matches, you’ll be presented with any eligible leagues available for activation. Simply select the leagues you want to import and activate them on ESPN Fantasy.