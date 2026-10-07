Disney Believe to Debut World’s First ‘Encanto’ Musical, All-New ‘Frozen’ Family Feast and More in December 2027

Dining, Sweets, and Sips Where Everyone is Family Aboard the Disney Believe, a brand-new restaurant will bring the family together for dinner, joining two returning venues from the Wish class.

Everyone has a seat at Oaken’s Table: A Frozen Family Feast , a brand-new, untold chapter in the Frozen story featuring favorite characters like Oaken, Anna and Kristoff. Set in a sommerhus courtyard deep within the forest, Oaken and his family will invite guests to dine together while enjoying the musical stylings of his cousins, who will play their own reimagined renditions of famous tunes from the popular Frozen soundtracks.

, a brand-new, untold chapter in the Frozen story featuring favorite characters like Oaken, Anna and Kristoff. Set in a sommerhus courtyard deep within the forest, Oaken and his family will invite guests to dine together while enjoying the musical stylings of his cousins, who will play their own reimagined renditions of famous tunes from the popular Frozen soundtracks. Returning from its sister ships, 1923 will celebrate the legacy of Disney animation with over 1,000 drawings, props and other animation tools pulled directly from the Walt Disney Archives, highlighting beloved stories like Lilo & Stitch, Alice in Wonderland, Toy Story and Peter Pan. The Disney Believe will also welcome guests back to Worlds of Marvel for “Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix” where the entire family can eat to the beat of an “awesome mix” along with Rocket and Groot.

After dinner, families can create new memories and choose from specialty sweet treats, available for purchase, at Inside Out: Joyful Sweets. The sweet shop will feature new characters from Pixar’s Inside Out 2, with larger-than-life sculptures of Joy, Sadness, Anxiety, Envy, and the “Sense of Self” structure. This playful sweet shop, styled after Riley’s emotions’ command center, will leave visitors feeling joyful after indulging in a reimagined menu of treats, including nearly 20 flavors of gelato and ice cream, daily handcrafted gelato specials and a colorful lineup of signature sweets.

Two new cafes — Big Hero Sips and Café Kakamora — will debut onboard the Disney Believe, both featuring a delicious array of coffee, tea and specialty beverages. Big Hero Sips will be a warm and inviting coffee shop inspired by San Fransokyo from Disney Animation’s Big Hero 6, while Café Kakamora — named after the curious piratical coconut creatures that are both friend and foe to Moana — will draw inspiration from Motunui, the storied island.

On the upper decks, guests will find Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods, an open-air food court with themed food stalls, including barbeque, cantina bowls and salads, pizza, burgers and soft-serve ice cream. Exclusively on the Disney Believe, hungry cruisers will be able to try the brand-new Pluto’s Pita Platters, which will join the tasty lineup of food stalls with a Mediterranean-inspired menu bursting with flavorful culinary treats, including mouthwatering kebabs and pitas with an assortment of garnishes and dips.

The Fairest Adult Venues of Them All While on the Disney Believe, adults will be able to enjoy venues, offerings and entertainment tailored just for them, offering a delightful mix of fun and relaxation. Several of the bars and lounges on the Disney Believe will feature brand-new designs and menus inspired by the powerful stories that ignite imaginations and quench curiosity, all with a touch of sophistication.

At Sea Notes, guests will venture into an iridescent piano lounge inspired by Ariel’s grotto. Here, chic, contemporary design blends with whimsical artistry from the beloved Disney Animation film, The Little Mermaid. The centerpiece of the space is an elegant pearlescent piano, one of the forgotten treasures from Ariel’s secret grotto. Patrons will enjoy nostalgic melodies while sipping from an expertly crafted menu of dreamy cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

Adults will step into a vintage storybook at Wishing Well, a centrally located gathering space taking cues from Disney Animation’s 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Guests will be invited into an enchanting castle courtyard under a canopy of white blossoms and red apples, with furnishings draped in the bold colors of Snow White’s gown, and hand-carved wood framing on the stage that will nod to the Seven Dwarfs cottage. The ornate bar, featuring a beautiful stained glass art piece, will evoke a gothic castle. Throughout the sailing, the lounge will host a variety of activities and feature live musical performances to enjoy while serving up a selection of mocktails, cocktails, spirits, and coffees.

Skygazers will be a venue where time stands still. Within this magical observatory-themed pub, dreamers and wish-makers will gather beneath the story-filled evening sky. Towering bookshelves, astronomical instruments and celestial maps, including props and nods to classic Disney stories, will adorn the walls of this astronomer’s laboratory. Whether viewing live sports broadcasts or pondering dreams, guests will sample from a thematic menu of custom-made craft brews, specialty cocktails and light bites.

Returning to the Disney Believe is the popular Disney Cruise Line experience, the Haunted Mansion Parlor, a fully immersive bar inspired by the iconic Disney Parks attraction. Foolish mortals will be welcomed to sip on an all-new menu of spirited craft cocktails and mocktails developed exclusively for the Disney Believe. Aboard the ship, additional adult-exclusive venues will include:

A premium dining suite taking cues from Disney Animation’s Beauty and the Beast, including the Disney Cruise Line guest-favorite Palo Steakhouse , a fine-dining steakhouse combined with modern Italian cuisine; Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement featuring gourmet French-inspired cuisine and a menu developed by the three-Michelin-starred chef; and The Rose , a chic lounge that serves as the perfect setting for a pre- or post-dinner cocktail.

, a fine-dining steakhouse combined with modern Italian cuisine; featuring gourmet French-inspired cuisine and a menu developed by the three-Michelin-starred chef; and , a chic lounge that serves as the perfect setting for a pre- or post-dinner cocktail. Quiet Cove , a secluded area for adults on the upper decks with a blissful infinity pool at the stern of the ship, whirlpool spas, bar and café.

, a secluded area for adults on the upper decks with a blissful infinity pool at the stern of the ship, whirlpool spas, bar and café. A tranquil oasis at Senses Spa where adults can indulge in spa and beauty treatments, and Sense Fitness featuring state-of-the-art exercise and wellness facilities.

where adults can indulge in spa and beauty treatments, and featuring state-of-the-art exercise and wellness facilities. A haven for pampering with Untangled Salon, a chic venue inspired by Disney Animation’s “Tangled,” offering high-end hairstyling and beauty services; and Hook’s Barbery, a unique twist on a traditional men’s salon, including cuts, shaves, and even a “hidden” bar.

Life Is the Bubbles, Under the Sun

Like on its sister ships, the upper decks on the Disney Believe will feature three distinctly themed districts where cruisers can enjoy fun water features, quick and casual dining options, and ample areas to relax while they soak up the sun.

Within the family district themed to Mickey and Friends, families can take a dip in one of the seven pools scattered across tiered decks or relax in one of the many lounge chairs in and out of the sun, all while watching Disney films, live sports and more on the jumbo screen.

Disney Cruise Line’s signature attraction at sea, the AquaMouse, will also make its return. This 760-foot-long water ride brings its riders into a Mickey Mouse animated short. Aboard the Disney Believe, the AquaMouse will feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they embark on zany “Port Adventures”. From dashing up a snowy mountain slope on “Swiss Meltdown” to partaking in the villainous hijinks of “Sing a Silly Song,” there will be plenty of splashtacular surprises in store.

A water wonderland themed to Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story awaits for little cruisers. This area, designed specifically for families with toddlers and young children, will feature a themed splash zone, wading pool, family waterslide, and a smoothie bar.

Kids, Tweens, and Teens — We Have a 2319!

Children will make their own vacation dreams come true aboard the Disney Believe. Within each of the dedicated spaces for kids ages 3 to 17, young cruisers can let their imagination run wild with programming facilitated with the care and expertise of Disney-trained counselors and special playtime with Disney character friends.

Kids ages 3 to 10 will venture into some of their favorite Disney stories in a wonderland of immersive spaces at Disney’s Oceaneer Club. Little cruisers will enter (or slide) into one of five highly themed areas — Marvel Super Hero Academy, Fairytale Hall, Star Wars: Cargo Bay, Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, and Mickey and Minnie’s Captain’s Deck. Exclusive to the Disney Believe, the entrance to Disney’s Oceaneer Club will be themed to Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., featuring caution tape with the iconic “Caution: 2319” warning, which signals a monster’s contact with a human item, and even a figure of Mike Wazowski himself with his laugh canister.

At It’s a Small World Nursery, families can utilize babysitting services for little cruisers aged 6 months to 3 years old. They will channel the courage and curiosity of their most loved Disney characters as they play in a whimsical environment inspired by the loved Disney attraction.

For tweens ages 11 to 13, Edge will serve as a bright, colorful hangout inspired by a New York City loft where they can have fun, make friends and play games. At Vibe, teens ages 14 to 17 will step into a Parisian-style loft to meet new friends, watch movies, play games and participate in group activities curated just for them. The Hideaway will serve as a hip hangout for older kids to relax or party with a dance floor and DJ booth.

Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust for Good Night Sleep

Aboard the Disney Believe, the luxurious accommodations offer the promise of relaxation, connection and impeccable service. With all-new papercut-style artwork inspired by Disney stories like Moana, Coco and The Lion King that embody the idea of boundless possibilities, guests’ dreams will be emboldened with tales of imagination, courage and finding one’s voice.

As with every Disney Cruise Line ship, the staterooms on the Disney Believe will be spacious, comfortable and functional, uniquely meeting the needs of families. All staterooms will feature ample storage, with most also having the signature split-bath concept, roomy closets and elevated bed frames with generous under-bed space. Most staterooms include a sweeping view of the ocean, with 70 percent including a spacious verandah and more than 450 connecting doors to accommodate larger families.

Guests staying within concierge will experience a premium level of dedicated service and exclusive access to areas and amenities over the course of their sailing, including a Concierge Lounge themed to the surreal world of Disney Animation’s Alice in Wonderland and private sun deck with complimentary food and beverage offerings. Lavishly appointed concierge staterooms and suites brings guests to Neverland with whimsical and elegant artwork inspired by the Disney Animation’s classic Peter Pan, while seven special oceanview rooms evoke the playful spirit of Pixar’s Toy Story in themed rooms with stunning floor-to-ceiling views.

Within the four royal suites, guests will journey into the worlds of some of the cherished fairytales and princesses, complete with extravagant details, upscale furnishings and first-class amenities. The Royal Reef Suites, inspired by Disney Animation’s The Little Mermaid, will bring in elements from the sea, including oceanic teal and coral pink, chic scalloped shell edges, and pearlescent and driftwood finishes, along with effervescent lighting for a nautical glow. The Royal Rose Suites takes cues from Disney Animation’s “Beauty and the Beast,” bringing in nods to a lush French palace. The bedrooms each evoke design elements from both Belle and Beast, one featuring gold and blue touches modeled after the princess and the latter featuring deep sapphires and nods to the Beast, with a rose motif throughout.

Exclusively aboard the Disney Believe, the Believe Tower Suite will be a one-of-a-kind suite for dreamers, drawing inspiration from the timeless world of fantasy, promise and possibility that is Magic Kingdom Park. Nestled within the forward funnel, this nearly 2,000-square-foot, two-story suite that sleeps eight and features two main bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms will provide a rare view of the top decks and the open horizon through its expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. It will feature unique nods to the cherished park, with each of its rooms modeled after the different themed lands and a living room that will include fireworks- and balloon-inspired light fixtures and a magical art piece depicting Cinderella Castle.

Design Grounded in Promise and Possibility

Having a distinctive motif is a signature design feature of the Wish class ships. With the Disney Believe, Disney Cruise Line will tell a unique story — one of promise and possibility. Onboard, inspiring stories of beloved Disney characters who believed in something greater than themselves will be integrated through the ship’s entertainment, design and experiences, such as Moana’s belief in the power of nature, Mirabel’s belief in magic and the belief in family woven through the Frozen films.

Continuing Disney’s long legacy of curiosity and discovery, the Disney Believe will offer the promise of togetherness woven into every shared experience, creating limitless opportunities for connection and affection as families create lifelong memories together.