Disney Imagination Revealed as the First Disney Cruise Ship to Sail from Japan

Ariel and Sebastian to adorn the ship’s signature stern as Disney Imagination prepares to debut in spring 2029

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLC) today revealed the name of the first Disney cruise ship that will sail from Japan: Disney Imagination.

Scheduled to set sail from Tokyo in spring 2029, Disney Imagination will be the inaugural ship of Disney Cruise Line Japan, a Disney-branded cruise business operated by OLC, the company that owns and operates Tokyo Disney Resort® under license from Disney. The ship will be powered by the creativity and optimism of imagination, which has always been at the heart of Disney storytelling, to bring magical cruise vacations to families in Japan for the first time.

Yumiko Takano, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of OLC was joined by Ryotaro Shiiba, President of Oriental Land Cruise Co., LTD.; Natacha Rafalski, President of Disney Signature Experiences; and Tracy Wilson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Disney Cruise Line Operations, for a special ceremony in Tokyo to announce the name and celebrate this important milestone for Disney Cruise Line and OLC.

“Today’s announcement of the Disney Imagination marks a significant milestone in the continued expansion of Disney Cruise Line and in our long-standing relationship with Oriental Land Group,” said Natacha Rafalski, president of Disney Signature Experiences. “We are honored to extend the magic of Disney cruising to fans in new markets and create opportunities for Japanese guests to experience a Disney vacation at sea.”