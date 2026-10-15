Behind the Scenes of 20th Century Studios’ ‘Whalefall,’ a Survival Thriller with Heart

A Whale of a Tale

Kraus got the idea for his novel after watching a viral video of two kayakers who nearly wound up inside a humpback whale’s mouth. He wondered whether that was really possible, so he spent weeks researching and talking to scientists about sperm whales. Once they confirmed it could happen, however unlikely, Kraus began writing his novel. After finishing the manuscript, he sent a copy of it to Duffield, a social media acquaintance. The book was published in 2023, and the award-wining production company Imagine Entertainment acquired the rights. Then, Duffield and Kraus began drafting the screenplay.

Adapting a story that lives largely inside Jay’s head was their biggest challenge.

“A lot of the book is very internal, in terms of Jay figuring things out and recalling different bits from his life,” Duffield said. “Our job was to make it as external as possible. The best part of doing an adaptation is trying to recapture the feeling you have while reading the book.”