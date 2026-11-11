Disney Honors Those Who Serve This Veterans Day

For more than a century, The Walt Disney Company has proudly supported, honored and celebrated veterans and military families, including the thousands of veterans the company is d to call employees. This Veterans Day, Disney is shining a spotlight on the heroes who make magic across the company, from theme parks to studios to the world’s leading sports network. Here’s a look at how Disney is honoring veterans across the country.

Honoring Veteran Cast Members at Disney Parks

Flag ceremonies have been a daily tradition at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort since their openings in 1955 and 1971, respectively. They serve as a heartfelt moment each day when guests and employees come together to pay tribute to veterans and active-duty military personnel.

This Veterans Day, as part of an annual tradition, Walt Disney World will honor four cast members who served in uniform at a special flag retreat ceremony at Magic Kingdom, representing Florida-based veteran cast members. The cast member honorees this year are U.S. Army veteran Eileen Underwood, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Robert Doiron, U.S. Air Force veteran Michele Imperial, and U.S. Navy veteran Eric Tidwell.

At Disneyland Resort, more than 100 veteran cast members will march down Main Street, U.S.A., to Town Square, accompanied by the U.S. Marine 1st Division Band and a U.S. Marine Corps color guard. Upon arrival in Town Square, the cast will take their place on the steps of the Disneyland Railroad Main Street Station to be honored for their service during this patriotic ceremony.

Supporting Military Families

Disney’s support of military families continues beyond the parks, with events and volunteer opportunities benefitting those who served.

At Storyliving by Disney’s Cotino community in California, Disney joined forces with Blue Star Families to host military families from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms for a special day inside the community’s iconic Parr House, inspired by the mid-century modern family home featured in Pixar’s Incredibles 2. Pixar animators who worked on the beloved Incredibles films (including the upcoming Incredibles 3) met with families and drew children’s favorite Pixar characters as part of the celebration of these families’ heroism. The day also included family activities and a special appearance by Mickey Mouse.