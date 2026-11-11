Disney Honors Those Who Serve This Veterans Day

For more than a century, The Walt Disney Company has proudly supported, honored and celebrated veterans and military families, including the thousands of veterans the company is proud to call employees. This Veterans Day, Disney is shining a spotlight on the heroes who make magic across the company, from theme parks to studios to the world’s leading sports network. Here’s a look at how Disney is honoring veterans across the country.
Honoring Veteran Cast Members at Disney Parks
Flag ceremonies have been a daily tradition at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort since their openings in 1955 and 1971, respectively. They serve as a heartfelt moment each day when guests and employees come together to pay tribute to veterans and active-duty military personnel.
This Veterans Day, as part of an annual tradition, Walt Disney World will honor four cast members who served in uniform at a special flag retreat ceremony at Magic Kingdom, representing Florida-based veteran cast members. The cast member honorees this year are U.S. Army veteran Eileen Underwood, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Robert Doiron, U.S. Air Force veteran Michele Imperial, and U.S. Navy veteran Eric Tidwell.
At Disneyland Resort, more than 100 veteran cast members will march down Main Street, U.S.A., to Town Square, accompanied by the U.S. Marine 1st Division Band and a U.S. Marine Corps color guard. Upon arrival in Town Square, the cast will take their place on the steps of the Disneyland Railroad Main Street Station to be honored for their service during this patriotic ceremony.
Supporting Military Families
Disney’s support of military families continues beyond the parks, with events and volunteer opportunities benefitting those who served.
At Storyliving by Disney’s Cotino community in California, Disney joined forces with Blue Star Families to host military families from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms for a special day inside the community’s iconic Parr House, inspired by the mid-century modern family home featured in Pixar’s Incredibles 2. Pixar animators who worked on the beloved Incredibles films (including the upcoming Incredibles 3) met with families and drew children’s favorite Pixar characters as part of the celebration of these families’ heroism. The day also included family activities and a special appearance by Mickey Mouse.
Thousands of Disney VoluntEARS teamed up in Burbank, Glendale and Anaheim to pack more than 7,000 kits for military families and service members, supporting USO and Blue Star Families.
Walt Disney World VoluntEARS also made some holiday magic for veteran and military families staying at Fisher Houses in Orlando, Long Beach, and Los Angeles as part of an annual tradition.
Fisher Houses offer military and veteran families a welcoming place to stay while a loved one receives medical care. This annual visit is especially meaningful, giving Disney cast and employees a chance to bring Disney holiday magic to families who may be far from home this season.
Veterans Week at ESPN
ESPN will once again recognize veterans and active members of the U.S. Armed Forces during its annual America’s Heroes Veterans Week tribute, a series of programming and initiatives across television, digital, radio, and social platforms from November 6 to 14. From exclusive storytelling and live broadcasts to features highlighting service, courage, and community, ESPN continues its tradition of honoring those who serve and the families who support them.
“At Disney and ESPN, honoring veterans, active-duty service members and military families is about more than recognizing their service and sacrifice. It is about fostering a sense of belonging, creating meaningful opportunities and demonstrating our gratitude through action,” said Brian Iglesias, Vice President of ESPN Sports Marketing. “As a Marine veteran, this commitment is deeply personal to me. Through ESPN’s 2026 Veterans Week, we are proud to share powerful stories of service, celebrate our veteran colleagues and strengthen the programs that support veterans and military spouses as they pursue their next chapters.”
For the full list of ESPN Veterans Week programming, click here.
As part of ESPN’s coverage, ESPN’s flagship news and information SportsCenter program will feature military-themed storytelling, including its SportsCenter Veterans Day Special presented by USAA will air a 30-minute special airing Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN that will include an employee roll call.
ABC News Honors Veterans
To honor Veterans Day, ABC Owned Television Stations will honor veterans across its markets through on-air and streaming coverage, digital and social storytelling, and community activations. Highlights include live broadcasts of major Veterans Day parades in New York, Philadelphia, Houston and Fresno, a veteran service organization spotlight in San Francisco, and an employee recognition initiative in Raleigh-Durham.
ABC News Live will also premiere “American Valor,” a three-part docuseries celebrating America’s active and retired service members, and the 85th anniversary of the USO. ABC News correspondent, Bob Woodruff visits far off U.S. military installations with celebrities touring with the USO, highlighting the incredible stories of the service members and the local communities near each base that support the troops’ wellbeing. Joining Woodruff at each stop are Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings in South Korea, comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias in Japan, and actor, comedian and musician Craig Robinson in Alaska. The series is produced in partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
Disney Salutes: A Celebration of Service, a special from ABC Localish, puts a spotlight on the many ways Disney honors America’s military members, veterans, and their families through its work with organizations like Blue Star Families, and the Heroes Work Here initiative. The special continues the legacy of Disney’s connection to service that began with Walt and Roy Disney during WWI, through powerful new stories from across the company. At the heart of the special are the people behind that commitment.
Audiences meet veterans like Lorraine Currow, who found community and purpose supporting fellow wounded service members through the Warrior Games competition at ESPN Wide World of Sports, U.S. Navy Corpsman Joseph Worley, whose family enjoyed a surprise Walt Disney World Resort vacation, and 101-year-old Medal of Honor and retired Navy Captain Royce Williams who was celebrated at the Park’s time-honored Flag Retreat tradition at the Disneyland Resort. Together, these stories celebrate the courage, resilience, and continued service of veterans, while showcasing how Disney supports the military community.
Veterans Day Merchandise
This year’s Veterans Day merchandise collection, now available at select locations across Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort while supplies last, was thoughtfully designed to celebrate those who have served and the military families who stand beside them.
Featuring Mickey Mouse and patriotic designs inspired by all branches of the U.S. military, the collection includes a T-shirt, spirit jersey, mug, and baseball cap.
Disney’s respect for the U.S. Armed Forces dates back more than a century, beginning with founders Walt and Roy O. Disney, who served their country during and after World War I. Disney is proud of its long legacy of supporting and honoring our veterans.
To learn more, visit Disney.com/Veterans.