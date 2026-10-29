Disney’s Mickey & Friends Show Their NFL Team Spirit with New Apparel, Collectibles, and Fan Gear

As Disney and ESPN celebrate “We’re Going to the Super Bowl LXI,” Mickey & Friends are teaming up with the NFL to kick off a season-long lineup of new products that give fans more ways to show their fandom. Whether gearing up for Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles or celebrating a favorite NFL team, fans can look forward to new apparel, collectibles, accessories, and fan gear. The collections will roll out throughout the season with select products available across NFLShop.com, Fanatics.com, DisneyStore.com, and select retailers nationwide.

“Sports is a growing area for Disney Consumer Products, reaching highly engaged audiences and sitting at the center of culture,” said Paul Gitter, executive vice president of global licensing at Disney Consumer Products. “As ESPN brings fans along the road to Super Bowl LXI, these products give them another way to connect with the teams, athletes and stories they love, while Mickey & Friends bring a uniquely Disney expression to the heart of NFL culture.”

“The NFL and Disney are embarking on one of the most exciting chapters in our shared history,” said Casey Collins, senior vice president of consumer products and licensing at the NFL. “With new products already in the market and more to come in the lead up to Super Bowl LXI on Disney’s networks and platforms, there is no better time to be a fan of these two iconic brands.”