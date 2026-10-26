Disney Conservation Fund Invests $1 Million in Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots and Celebrates Next Generation of Conservation Leaders at Walt Disney World

Brings Disney’s Total Investment in Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots to $7.5M+

The Disney Conservation Fund (DCF) today announced a $1 million investment in Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots, the youth program of the Jane Goodall Institute which supports, connects and celebrates young people taking action in their own communities to help people, animals and the environment. The announcement comes as 10 exceptional youth conservation leaders from across the United States gathered at Walt Disney World Resort for a multi-day conservation summit celebrating youth action and environmental stewardship.

The youth participants were selected through the “Hop into the Animal Kingdom Challenge,” created in collaboration with Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots USA in celebration of Disney and Pixar’s 30th film, Hoppers, and the 30th anniversary of the Disney Conservation Fund. Already active leaders in their communities, these young advocates are leading projects focused on wildlife conservation, habitat restoration, environmental education, pollution reduction and community engagement.

Through immersive experiences at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT, participants gained firsthand insights from Disney’s animal care, veterinary, science, conservation and storytelling experts. During the event, they explored careers dedicated to protecting the natural world and networked with fellow young changemakers who share a passion for protecting wildlife and wild places and inspiring others to do the same. Each participant was also paired with a Disney mentor who has expertise in their interest areas and who will serve as a career and education coach over the next year.