Disney Conservation Fund Invests $1 Million in Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots and Celebrates Next Generation of Conservation Leaders at Walt Disney World

Brings Disney’s Total Investment in Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots to $7.5M+
The Disney Conservation Fund (DCF) today announced a $1 million investment in Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots, the youth program of the Jane Goodall Institute which supports, connects and celebrates young people taking action in their own communities to help people, animals and the environment. The announcement comes as 10 exceptional youth conservation leaders from across the United States gathered at Walt Disney World Resort for a multi-day conservation summit celebrating youth action and environmental stewardship.
The youth participants were selected through the “Hop into the Animal Kingdom Challenge,” created in collaboration with Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots USA in celebration of Disney and Pixar’s 30th film, Hoppers, and the 30th anniversary of the Disney Conservation Fund. Already active leaders in their communities, these young advocates are leading projects focused on wildlife conservation, habitat restoration, environmental education, pollution reduction and community engagement.
Through immersive experiences at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT, participants gained firsthand insights from Disney’s animal care, veterinary, science, conservation and storytelling experts. During the event, they explored careers dedicated to protecting the natural world and networked with fellow young changemakers who share a passion for protecting wildlife and wild places and inspiring others to do the same. Each participant was also paired with a Disney mentor who has expertise in their interest areas and who will serve as a career and education coach over the next year.
“The future of conservation depends on supporting and inspiring the next generation of leaders,” said Claire Martin, Senior Manager, Biodiversity Conservation Programs at The Walt Disney Company. “By connecting young people with nature and giving them opportunities to explore careers in animal care, conservation and science, we can help inspire lifelong champions for wildlife and the planet. We’re proud to collaborate with Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots to celebrate these remarkable young leaders and invest in the future of conservation.”
The $1 million investment will support Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots, a global youth action program of the Jane Goodall Institute that inspires young people to identify challenges in their communities and take meaningful action for people, animals and the environment. Founded in 1991 by the late Dr. Jane Goodall, Roots & Shoots is now active in 75 countries and counting, including all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. The investment builds on the Disney Conservation Fund’s longstanding commitment to inspiring conservation action and connecting children with nature.
Meet the Youth Conservation Leaders:
The summit participants represent a diverse range of conservation initiatives occurring in communities across the country, including:
- Angela Butz (New Jersey) — Native pollinator habitat creation and biodiversity restoration.
- Jack Dalton (Massachusetts) — Environmental education and rainforest conservation through youth engagement and storytelling.
- Shea Polley (Florida) — Sea turtle conservation and environmental education initiatives.
- Destiny Joy Sagay (Georgia) — Plastic pollution cleanup and wildlife protection efforts.
- Marlee Christiansen (Illinois) — Bird and bat conservation through habitat creation and community awareness.
- William Tan (Minnesota) — Aquatic ecosystem conservation through innovative reef technology.
- Cash Daniels (Tennessee) — Shark conservation awareness and ocean stewardship.
- Ethan Park (Texas) — Prairie restoration and conservation education.
- Nateli Sanderson (Washington) — Orca and salmon conservation through habitat restoration and outreach.
- Katelyn Liu (California) — Conservation education and increasing youth access to STEM education.
The youth winners also received small grants from the Disney Conservation Fund to support their projects. Since receiving these grants, the youth have expanded their work through activities such as guiding their peers through native plantings, leading reef restoration events, installing bat boxes in critical habitats and distributing turtle-themed care packages to pediatric cancer patients. The winners were also invited to help select additional youth-led community projects as Roots & Shoots grant winners, resulting in 102 grants awarded across 32 states and territories.
“Our 10 challenge winners are inspiring examples of Dr. Jane Goodall’s deep held belief that young people are our greatest reason for hope,” said Anna Rathmann, CEO of the Jane Goodall Institute USA. “These young people embody the power of hope and action. They believe that change is possible and that they can make a difference for our fellow animals and shared environment, which is exactly what Roots & Shoots is about. We are so grateful to our partners at the Disney Conservation Fund for giving us the opportunity to celebrate and support this important work.”