“I stand here with a deep sense of wonder and humility and appreciation and gratitude for having the opportunity not just to work for the company that Walt Disney founded, but to run the company that he founded, and then to have the opportunity to be given this,” Iger said on Sunday.

Iger added that “it’s just so special to me to stand here, Town Square, Main Street, thinking about this place over 70 years ago, thinking about the millions and millions and millions of people that have come through, thinking about the thousands and thousands of cast members that have worked here and contributed mightily to what this is, and thinking about the legacy of the people who are represented in these windows, and realizing I’m now among them.”

“This is more than a dream come true,” he said. “It’s actually not even a dream come true, because I never could have dreamed this was possible.”

The celebration on Sunday, which took place at Disneyland, included the Dapper Dans harmonizing on the Sherman Brothers’ iconic tune, “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” — a song that speaks to Iger’s optimistic ethos and vision.