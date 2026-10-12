‘Artemis Fowl’ Series Greenlit for Disney Channel and Disney+

Artemis Fowl, the global bestselling book franchise from author Eoin Colfer, has been greenlit for an animated TV series adaptation on Disney Channel and Disney+. Colfer announced the news during the “25 Years of Artemis Fowl” panel at New York Comic Con. He will serve as an executive producer, bringing his creative vision to dig deeper into the characters and lore of the beloved book series that is celebrating its 25th anniversary of the first book this year.

The action-adventure fantasy series Artemis Fowl follows 13-year-old genius Artemis Fowl as he uncovers an underground world of armed and dangerous — and surprisingly high-tech — fairies as he launches a plan to capture one and steal its magic to heal his dying mom and save his family.

Alongside Colfer, Artemis Fowl is executive produced by EmmyⓇ and Annie Award winner Ben Juwono and Colleen Evanson.