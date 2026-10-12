‘Artemis Fowl’ Series Greenlit for Disney Channel and Disney+

Artemis Fowl, the global bestselling book franchise from author Eoin Colfer, has been greenlit for an animated TV series adaptation on Disney Channel and Disney+. Colfer announced the news during the “25 Years of Artemis Fowl” panel at New York Comic Con. He will serve as an executive producer, bringing his creative vision to dig deeper into the characters and lore of the beloved book series that is celebrating its 25th anniversary of the first book this year.
The action-adventure fantasy series Artemis Fowl follows 13-year-old genius Artemis Fowl as he uncovers an underground world of armed and dangerous — and surprisingly high-tech — fairies as he launches a plan to capture one and steal its magic to heal his dying mom and save his family.
Alongside Colfer, Artemis Fowl is executive produced by EmmyⓇ and Annie Award winner Ben Juwono and Colleen Evanson.
“For more than two decades, Eoin Colfer’s Artemis Fowl books have captivated readers around the world with unforgettable characters, imaginative world-building, and gripping adventures,” Ayo Davis, President, Disney Kids & Family, said. “Bringing this beloved franchise to life as an animated series gives us the opportunity to introduce a new generation to Artemis’ world while honoring the longtime fans who have cherished these stories for years.”
Colfer said, “I am proud and delighted to be part of the formidable team that is putting the Artemis Fowl animation on screen. Everyone is so talented and so positive that I feel certain the fairy world is in excellent hands.”
Since the publication of the first Artemis Fowl novel in 2001, the series has become a global phenomenon, with more than 35 million copies sold worldwide and translated in 48 languages.
Artemis Fowl joins the growing slate of animated storytelling for Disney+, alongside series that include Dragon Striker, Phineas and Ferb, Big City Greens, and the upcoming Messi and the Giants, Kingdom Hearts, Warrior Cats, and Journey. The series reflects the platform’s continued focus on creating stories filled with magic, wonder, adventure, and heart for a new generation of kids and families.