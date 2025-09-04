‘Bluey’ Movie Landing in Cinemas on August 6, 2027

Today, BBC Studios and Walt Disney Studios, in partnership with Ludo Studio, announced that the feature-length Bluey movie will be released in cinemas August 6, 2027.

Written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios, the CG-animated feature is produced by Amber Naismith and co-directed by Richard Jeffery (Bluey, Series 1–3). Joe Brumm is the executive producer, alongside Justine Flynn for BBC Studios, with Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson from Ludo Studio. For Disney, the film will be overseen by David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, and his team.

The film features returning voice talent Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit). The movie marks the big-screen debut of the beloved blue heeler and her family, bringing the Emmy® and BAFTA Award-winning series to life like never before.

BBC Studios is financing and licensing the picture with theatrical distribution through Walt Disney Studios. The film is being supported by the Australian government through the Producer Offset and Screen Australia, and support from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Post, Digital and Visual Effects Incentive.

For more information and movie updates, visit bluey.tv