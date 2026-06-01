Taylor Swift Announces New Song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ for Disney and Pixar’s ‘Toy Story 5’

Following the history-making success of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, 14-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Taylor Swift has announced a brand-new original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated June 19 theatrical release Toy Story 5.

The new song — written and produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff — releases wherever music is streamed and purchased on Friday, June 5. The single will be featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when it releases on June 19.

Pre-sales begin today on Swift’s website for three exclusive CD editions that feature the new single as it appears in the film, a special acoustic version, and a special piano version, all with unique vocals and production.

Inspired by the rootin’ tootin’ cowgirl Jessie‘s ongoing journey in Toy Story 5 that began back in Toy Story 2, “I Knew It, I Knew You” also marks a return to Swift’s country roots, blending styles that have defined her record-breaking career as a songwriter and artist.