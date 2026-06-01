Taylor Swift Announces New Song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ for Disney and Pixar’s ‘Toy Story 5’

Following the history-making success of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, 14-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Taylor Swift has announced a brand-new original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated June 19 theatrical release Toy Story 5.
The new song — written and produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff — releases wherever music is streamed and purchased on Friday, June 5. The single will be featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when it releases on June 19.
Pre-sales begin today on Swift’s website for three exclusive CD editions that feature the new single as it appears in the film, a special acoustic version, and a special piano version, all with unique vocals and production.
Inspired by the rootin’ tootin’ cowgirl Jessie‘s ongoing journey in Toy Story 5 that began back in Toy Story 2, “I Knew It, I Knew You” also marks a return to Swift’s country roots, blending styles that have defined her record-breaking career as a songwriter and artist.
Toy Story 5 director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton said, “It’s incredible just how meaningful it’s been having Taylor write and perform this song. Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable. The song is so deeply connected to Toy Story. So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet.”
The announcement follows a series of “TS” billboards — a play on Toy Story and Taylor Swift’s shared initials — that appeared over the weekend in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Toronto, Mexico City, and London. Today’s announcement was preceded by a Toy Story 5-themed countdown on Taylor Swift’s official website, as well as on billboards in New York and Los Angeles.