Releasing exclusively in theaters on November 25, Walt Disney Animation Studios celebrates its 65th animated feature with Disney’s Hexed, a spectacle-filled and action-packed coming-of-age story about discovering who you are and embracing the unexpected.
Disney’s Hexed is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn (Wish) and Jason Hand (Moana 2); co-directed by Josie Trinidad (Zootopia+); produced by Academy Award® winners Roy Conli (Big Hero 6) and Yvett Merino (Encanto); and written by Disney Animation’s Oscar®-winning Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush (Zootopia) and Dana Ledoux Miller (Moana 2).
In the original film, Billie Doe (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) marches to the beat of her own drum. But the impulsive 16-year-old never imagined she has magical abilities — or that they’d been secretly constrained since childhood. This discovery takes her from the suburbs and into Hexe, a spectacular realm filled with magic and witches. And just when Billie thinks she’s finally breaking free from the rules of her overprotective mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), she discovers that her biggest adventure may actually be a family affair.
In Hexe, Billie and Alice begin to unravel long-hidden family secrets that threaten to upend the world of witches. Along the way, their once-strained relationship transforms as mother and daughter finally begin to understand — and truly see — one another for the first time.
“It’s such a journey for them, because there’s so much resistance from Alice,” Jones said. “She’s had a way of being a mom for so long. But there is this weird thing where they have to start to trust each other and they end up having a similar goal. I think it makes it easier for them to feel like equals and partners because they have something to solve together.”
Steinfeld added, “There’s something so beautiful about their relationship. You even hear Billie say at one point, ‘I’m actually nothing like my mother.’ There’s this moment at the end where they’re flying together and they share a look — it’s almost like Billie is realizing that she is a lot like her mother. And she loves that! I love so much that they need each other. It’s always a good feeling to feel needed, but when you need someone as much as they need each other, and then you come together, you can take on the world. It’s so beautiful.”
The key to crafting the mother-daughter dynamic, Hand said, was to ensure that “each one of their arguments is both right and wrong.” In doing so, he explained, “It makes for a very real dynamic and very real relationship between two people. It’s complicated. Alice at one point even admits to feeling like she messed up, even though she did things for the right reasons. All of those things can be forgiven because of the second part — ‘for the right reasons.’ She just loved her daughter, and her daughter just wanted to figure out who she was, to be understood, and to understand why she felt this way. That’s human being stuff, and it makes the incredible magical journey we go on have something real and grounded.”
The groundwork was laid before Billie and Alice set foot in Hexe, Veerasunthorn added.
“One of my favorite sequences is when Alice and Billie are talking in Billie’s bedroom,” Veerasunthorn said. “We knew they have their differences, but we also needed to hint that they each have a desire to connect with each other. This yearning between them becomes what the audience is gonna root for, so it was such a delicate balance. Neither person can have a winning argument, because then it’s not a conversation — it becomes a conclusion.”
Billie and Alice will need to work together if they hope to stop Queen Celeste (voiced by Jodie Foster), a sinister figure who will stop at nothing to preserve her power over Hexe.
“It’s a dream come true to be a Disney Villain. I mean, that’s all I ever wanted. Even as a kid I was like, ‘Oh, no, I want to be the bad one,’” said Foster, who made her feature film debut in the 1972 Disney adventure film Napoleon and Samantha. “There’s a kind of freedom that comes from that, where you can sort of channel your selfish sides and your meanest sides.”
Foster had a lot of fun fleshing out Queen Celeste without softening her edges.
“I see her as a regular character; I didn’t see her as that big, theatrical, English-accented character,” the actress said. “I really saw her as someone I knew, in a way, who really has this extraordinary power and who doesn’t want to give it up to somebody else that looks threatening because she feels so bad about herself and doesn’t have real belief in herself.”
Of course, creating Disney Animation’s first magical realm was no small feat.
“We’re there to help in terms of getting things on the screen. But it’s the artists who really bring that to life — and we totally embrace the power of these artists,” Conli said. “We were just very lucky. One of our biggest jobs is to create context for the team. Everyone needs to know why a decision was made. If they know that, then there’s no question of, ‘Why am I doing this?’ We need to share that as quickly as possible, so as soon as it comes out of the directors’ mouths, or it comes out of a meeting, we tell people what’s happened.”
Merino added that the “trickiest part” of producing a film such as Disney’s Hexed was “making sure everyone’s going in the same direction, whether it’s the directors’ vision, or the writers’, or the editors’. And while all that’s building, the design is happening, so we’re making sure it’s all going in the same direction. Our job is to let the artists do their jobs and give them the space they need to do it. We are blessed to work at Disney Animation with the best artists around. We’re building a world: Go and play! And that’s what they do.”
The end result is a magical adventure that blends humor, heart and a sense of danger.
“These are incredibly complicated movies to make. There are so many moving parts, and throughout the course of the production, the story is constantly changing to become the very best version of itself,” Hand said. “We all hold ourselves to incredibly high standards.”