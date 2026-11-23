In Hexe, Billie and Alice begin to unravel long-hidden family secrets that threaten to upend the world of witches. Along the way, their once-strained relationship transforms as mother and daughter finally begin to understand — and truly see — one another for the first time.

“It’s such a journey for them, because there’s so much resistance from Alice,” Jones said. “She’s had a way of being a mom for so long. But there is this weird thing where they have to start to trust each other and they end up having a similar goal. I think it makes it easier for them to feel like equals and partners because they have something to solve together.”

Steinfeld added, “There’s something so beautiful about their relationship. You even hear Billie say at one point, ‘I’m actually nothing like my mother.’ There’s this moment at the end where they’re flying together and they share a look — it’s almost like Billie is realizing that she is a lot like her mother. And she loves that! I love so much that they need each other. It’s always a good feeling to feel needed, but when you need someone as much as they need each other, and then you come together, you can take on the world. It’s so beautiful.”