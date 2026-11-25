“Magic has been part of the Disney Animation story since the very beginning.”

For more than a century, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ beloved stories have been enchanting audiences around the world — from its first feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), all the way through its 65th feature, Disney’s Hexed, in theaters November 25.

“All of the fairy tales that Walt was inspired by and all of his early films all have had a magical quality to them,” Justin Hilden, Manager, Design, Disney Animation Research Library, said in the video above. “Magic adds something to the story that you just can’t get with everyday life.”

From classic films such as Fantasia (1940) and The Sword in the Stone (1963) to recent releases such as Frozen (2013) and Encanto (2021), magic has been used to drive momentum, internalize desires, and expand worlds across nearly every Disney Animation film. For Disney’s Hexed, the filmmakers — including directors Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn, production designer Lorelay Bové, and art director of characters Bill Schwab — utilized the Disney Animation Research Library to build off of the studio’s rich past.

“I really love that the artists here are keeping the Disney magic alive by going into the past, learning from what people have done then, and bringing it into our future in our current films,” Hilden said.