“Magic has been part of the Disney Animation story since the very beginning.”
For more than a century, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ beloved stories have been enchanting audiences around the world — from its first feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), all the way through its 65th feature, Disney’s Hexed, in theaters November 25.
“All of the fairy tales that Walt was inspired by and all of his early films all have had a magical quality to them,” Justin Hilden, Manager, Design, Disney Animation Research Library, said in the video above. “Magic adds something to the story that you just can’t get with everyday life.”
From classic films such as Fantasia (1940) and The Sword in the Stone (1963) to recent releases such as Frozen (2013) and Encanto (2021), magic has been used to drive momentum, internalize desires, and expand worlds across nearly every Disney Animation film. For Disney’s Hexed, the filmmakers — including directors Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn, production designer Lorelay Bové, and art director of characters Bill Schwab — utilized the Disney Animation Research Library to build off of the studio’s rich past.
“I really love that the artists here are keeping the Disney magic alive by going into the past, learning from what people have done then, and bringing it into our future in our current films,” Hilden said.
Intention, Ignition, Inwitchification
In Disney’s Hexed, an impulsive teen named Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers she has dormant magical abilities and gets transported into a fantastical witch realm called Hexe. Once there, she must team up with her protective mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), to uncover family secrets that could change the world of witches forever. Along the way, they encounter Beef Roger Crummchuk (voiced by Walton Goggins), a reclusive three-eyed magical cat, and Queen Celeste (voiced by Jodie Foster), Hexe’s sinister ruler.
“When that world opens up to Billie, you’re with her as an audience, and you get to experience something brand-new,” Hand said. “You get to see an entire world built for people who have magic. What we really wanted audiences to take away from Hexed is this relationship between a mother and a daughter. When they come together, it’s really powerful. I think that’s the magic of this movie: the relationship between Alice and Billie.”