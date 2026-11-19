Beauty and the Beast is dedicated to Ashman, who died eight months before its release.

“In a sense, the experience of making Beauty and the Beast and the emotion within it is really inseparable from the story of what we went through — losing him during the making of that movie,” Menken said. “They’re forever entwined. Howard is a part of my life every day. I feel his presence — or whatever one thinks about the spirit as it goes on. I have this indelible feeling — or maybe it’s just a desire — to feel like he’s still a part of everything I do. The standards that Howard set in our work together informed everything I’ve done. Nobody has been his equal. He’s unique and irreplaceable, and his influence is enormous.”

Not only was Beauty and the Beast able to touch the hearts of millions of fans around the world, but it was able to change the industry’s perception about the medium of animation.

“The studio really got behind films like The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast and allowed the audience and critics to see that it’s a great art form,” Hahn said. “The New York Film Festival was part of that, and we did shows at the Whitney Museum. When we got nominated for an Oscar, it was a validation of sorts to say, ‘Oh, you’re a Best Picture nominee.’ That was back when there were only five nominees, so it was a huge thing. It was a validation of not just Beauty and the Beast, but of the art form — and certainly of everything Walt accomplished. We all stand on the shoulders of Walt and his animators.”