This year marks the 35th anniversary of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Beauty and the Beast, the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards®. Released on November 22, 1991, it went on to win the Golden Globe® Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, while “Beauty and the Beast,” written by Disney Legends Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, received the Oscar® for Best Original Song.
But Beauty and the Beast was no overnight success.
In fact, Walt Disney made two prior attempts to adapt the French fairy tale into an animated feature, first in the 1930s and then in the 1950s. Decades later, the resounding success of Disney Animation’s The Little Mermaid (1989) gave the studio the impetus to try once again. The initial idea was for a period drama — not a musical. When that version ran into creative roadblocks, Jeffrey Katzenberg, then Chairman of the Walt Disney Studios, envisioned a new direction for the film: reworking it into a musical featuring original songs by The Little Mermaid’s Ashman and Menken. The studio tapped Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise, first-time directors, to take over the film, with Linda Woolverton penning the script.
Disney Legend Don Hahn, who produced the film, recalled, “At the time, the Aladdin story group went through huge changes, which left Howard and Alan available. We asked them to come aboard, and they said, ‘Oh, we would love to do Beauty and The Beast!’ In one day, everything completely switched. Now, we had a musical with Alan and Howard writing the songs. Who knows what was in the clouds that day? It was an accident — a chance of all those planets aligning so that we could have this happen. And to get Howard and Alan on your movie is… I mean, I don’t have to explain to anyone what a blessing that was for us.”
A star of the Broadway stage, Disney Legend Paige O’Hara was cast as Belle, an imaginative and smart girl who yearned for grand adventures beyond her provincial town.
“I’d seen sketches of what Belle was going to look like, which was cool, but they animated our characters after we’d recorded our dialogue,” O’Hara said. “They videotaped us, so that’s why all our little mannerisms and our expressions come out through the animation.”
It was a new experience for O’Hara, as well as Robby Benson (voice of Beast), Jerry Orbach (voice of Lumière), Richard White (voice of Gaston), Disney Legend Angela Lansbury (voice of Mrs. Potts), Bradley Pierce (voice of Chip), , David Ogden Stiers (voice of Cogsworth), Rex Everhart (voice of Maurice), Jesse Corti (voice of LeFou), and others.
“One of the things that makes Belle interesting is that she’s arguably the oldest of all the girls I’ve animated — older than Ariel, Jasmine, Mulan, and Tiana,” Disney Legend Mark Henn said. “There’s a level of maturity there. That was fun, because it wasn’t a typical ‘fall in love at first sight with the prince’ kind of a story. And, as an animator, it was interesting to show how Belle and the Beast’s relationship could grow throughout the course of the film.”
To bring Beauty and the Beast to the big screen, it took around 600 animators, artists, and technicians to produce over 1 million drawings, 226,000 cels, and 1,300 backgrounds — and when it was previewed at the New York Film Festival in September 1991, it was incomplete.
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“We were at Lincoln Center, and they showed an unfinished version. Part of the movie was fully animated, and part of it was still drawings, but all of the music was there,’” O’Hara said. “We were in New York, and being a Broadway girl, I know how tough the New York critics can be. We were very nervous. On that night, I thought I was going to have a heart attack! But after the first song, the entire audience burst into applause, and it stayed that way throughout the whole screening. Looking back on the importance of the New York critics embracing the movie, it was a major moment for everyone. It really was very special.”
Hahn added, “I love New York, but the critics have not always been welcoming to animation. After every song, they applauded like it was a Broadway show. When the movie was over, everyone stood up and cheered. I thought, ‘What is going on?’ All of us — the directors, [Disney Legend] Roy Disney — were in disbelief, because it was the first time people started to appreciate what Howard and Alan brought to the film. It was humbling.”
Beauty and the Beast is dedicated to Ashman, who died eight months before its release.
“In a sense, the experience of making Beauty and the Beast and the emotion within it is really inseparable from the story of what we went through — losing him during the making of that movie,” Menken said. “They’re forever entwined. Howard is a part of my life every day. I feel his presence — or whatever one thinks about the spirit as it goes on. I have this indelible feeling — or maybe it’s just a desire — to feel like he’s still a part of everything I do. The standards that Howard set in our work together informed everything I’ve done. Nobody has been his equal. He’s unique and irreplaceable, and his influence is enormous.”
Not only was Beauty and the Beast able to touch the hearts of millions of fans around the world, but it was able to change the industry’s perception about the medium of animation.
“The studio really got behind films like The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast and allowed the audience and critics to see that it’s a great art form,” Hahn said. “The New York Film Festival was part of that, and we did shows at the Whitney Museum. When we got nominated for an Oscar, it was a validation of sorts to say, ‘Oh, you’re a Best Picture nominee.’ That was back when there were only five nominees, so it was a huge thing. It was a validation of not just Beauty and the Beast, but of the art form — and certainly of everything Walt accomplished. We all stand on the shoulders of Walt and his animators.”
Taking the Stage
The legacy of Beauty and the Beast continued beyond the screen.
In 1994, a stage version of the motion picture opened at the Palace Theatre in New York City. The original Broadway cast starred Disney Legend Susan Egan as Belle, Terrence Mann as Beast, Tom Bosley as Maurice, Burke Moses as Gaston, Gary Beach as Lumière, and Heath Lamberts as Cogsworth. A commercial smash, the production went on to earn nine Tony Award® nominations, with Ann Hould-Ward winning for Best Costume Design.
For Egan, getting to expand on the story was a thrilling challenge.
“There is no capturing the brilliance of Paige O’Hara’s performance. The only thing you can do is honor it,” Egan said. “What made it an interesting project was that the movie is 90 minutes and the stage musical is two and a half hours. We had an hour of new material to take everything that Paige did, bless her, and add to it — new qualities, new emotions, and new experiences for this character. And then I gave it to audiences who already loved her.”
Beauty and the Beast remains one of the most beloved stage musicals of the last half-century. The Broadway production ran for 13 years, from 1994–2007, and there have been productions staged in 37 countries, seen by more than 25 million people. Most recently, in 2025, several members of the original creative team returned to stage a North American tour; Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe now star as Belle and Beast, respectively.
“When the writing is so good, it’s not my job to change it or make it different. It’s to take the blueprint of what has been written so well by Linda, Alan, and Howard, and to take what Paige and Susan have contributed to this character over the years, and bring myself to it,” Johnson said. “I really admire Belle: She’s caring, she’s forgiving, she’s strong. And she stands up for herself. I just try to let the story speak for itself while being honest and kind.”
The instant and sustained success of Beauty and the Beast on Broadway paved the way for Disney Theatrical Group to stage future adaptations of beloved films, from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, and The Little Mermaid, to Newsies, Aladdin, Frozen, and Hercules.
“In retrospect, it is a foregone conclusion that Disney would be on Broadway with all of its amazing IP, but that was a new idea in 1994,” Egan explained. “Nobody had thought to take movie IP and put it onstage — let alone an animated movie. I think there were a lot of naysayers, I have to say. I don’t wish them ill, but it felt really good to prove them wrong.”
Continuing the Story
A live-action reimagining of the film directed by Bill Condon was released in 2017. Starring Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as Beast, and Luke Evans as Gaston, it grossed over $1.2 billion at the global box office, reaffirming audience’s affinity for the beloved story. And, from the imaginative Be Our Guest Restaurant at Walt Disney World Resort to the magnificent musical production onboard the Disney Dream and the Disney Treasure cruise ships, among other examples, Beauty and the Beast remains an integral part of the Disney Experiences portfolio — creating new ways for fans to connect with this tale as old as time.
“I literally have met the grandmother, the mother, the child, and the great-grandchild who are fans of Beauty and the Beast,” O’Hara said. “There’s almost five generations of fans now. It’s wonderful that it’s lasted this long. The story is going to be popular long after I’m gone.”