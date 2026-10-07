‘Abbott Elementary’ Is Just Getting Started, 6 Seasons and 100 Episodes Later

A Multigenerational Viewing Experience

While Brunson’s primary goal was to create something “funny,” her secondary goal was to “make a show that people could watch with their family members, because I was having difficulty being able to do that with my family,” she said. “I missed having shows to do that with, so it was part of the intention of creating it. Now, it’s gotten to the point where it’s the reverse — where people are telling me their kids are putting them more into the show. ‘I want you to watch this with me, Mom. I want to watch it with me, Dad.’ That’s a really special feeling.”

Walter has heard versions of that story firsthand. She recalled a mother who told her that she and her teenage daughter had struggled to connect — until the daughter left for college. “The one thing that they had in common was this show,” Walter said. “Now that she’s away at school and their relationship is better, they watch it over the phone every week. I couldn’t wait to tell Quinta that story, because that’s exactly why this show exists.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, sees that ritual as central to Abbott Elementary’s broader purpose. “When the family is coming together watching the show, not only do they get to laugh together, but after the show is over, they’re usually talking about something new or different that they learned, and that is very special,” Ralph said. Looking ahead, she added: “These 100 episodes of Abbott Elementary are going to live for a very long time. Just like [I Love Lucy] can be found anywhere, as we go into the future, Abbott Elementary will be found anywhere on screens around the world.”