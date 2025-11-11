Disney and Pixar Debut First ‘Toy Story 5’ Teaser Trailer

Disney and Pixar have debuted the first teaser trailer and an all-new poster for Toy Story 5, and this time, it’s Toy meets Tech.

In the teaser, fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the gang’s jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin’-tootin’ cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O’Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants.

Director Andrew Stanton and co-director Kenna Harris state, “It’s been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favorite team of legacy toys might respond to today’s world of technology, and we’re thrilled to share this first glimpse with audiences. Having the remarkably talented Greta Lee bring Lilypad to life — balancing a playfully antagonistic tone with humor and heart — has been incredible.”

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto), and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory). The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.