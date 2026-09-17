Adam Smith Named Chairman, Direct-To-Consumer, Disney Entertainment

Joe Earley To Take On Role of President, Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy

BURBANK, Calif., September 17, 2026 – Adam Smith has been named Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer for Disney Entertainment, it was announced today by Dana Walden, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Walt Disney Company. It was also announced that Joe Earley will assume the newly created role of President, Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy.

As Chairman, Smith will be responsible for the company’s global entertainment SVOD business, driving strategy, development, and continued innovation across the company’s streaming platforms, proprietary advertising technology, emerging technologies and more. In his expanded role, he will oversee Disney+ and Hulu including product, engineering, advertising technology, programming strategy, viewer experience, partnerships, and data & analytics.

“Over the past two years, Adam has done an exceptional job building a world-class team of product and technology leaders and has significantly enhanced the Disney+ user experience globally,” said Dana Walden, President & Chief Creative Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “Alan Bergman and I are pleased to recognize the tremendous impact he has had on our direct-to-consumer business since he joined Disney, and we are confident that he is the right leader to meet the critical moment we’re in and take us to the next level.”

“Disney has the best storytellers and the most passionate fandom in the world, and I couldn’t be prouder of what this team has built together,” said Adam Smith, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. “We’ve established real momentum, and our vision ahead is clear: make Disney+ the connection point for fans everywhere to engage with the full breadth and depth of the broader Disney ecosystem. I’m grateful for this team, energized by what’s ahead, and excited for our next chapter.”

In his new role as President, Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy, Earley will lead the strategic development of Disney Entertainment Television franchises, maximizing their value and creating new opportunities to engage audiences and drive the business forward. He will oversee all content and production for international originals, production, labor relations and creative talent development.

“Joe has been an exceptional leader for our direct-to-consumer business over the past four years, and I am deeply grateful for his partnership and meaningful contributions,” said Walden. “He is a talented executive with a rare combination of business acumen and creative instincts, and Debra OConnell and I could not be more excited to welcome him to the leadership team at Disney Entertainment Television.”

Smith joined Disney in 2024, and has played a central role in transforming the Company’s direct-to-consumer business. He most recently served as Co-President, Direct-to-Consumer and Chief Product & Technology Officer for Disney Entertainment and ESPN. Previously, Smith spent more than 20 years at Google and YouTube, where he held executive roles across numerous divisions, throughout significant growth trajectories of both companies.

Earley joined Disney in 2019 to oversee global Disney+ marketing and operations in the leadup to its hugely successful launch, and was named President of Hulu in 2022, leading the platform’s suite of on-demand and live streaming businesses. He most recently served as Co-President, Direct-to-Consumer and head of content strategy. Previously, he was a long-tenured executive at Fox where he held a variety of roles across content, communications, marketing and operations.

About TWDC

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenue of $94.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2025.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S. whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.