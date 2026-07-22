The Definitive Documentary on Disney Legend Julie Andrews Is Coming to Disney+ in 2027

Disney Legend Julie Andrews is set to take center stage once again in a new documentary on her life, from acclaimed director/producer R.J. Cutler. The documentary is coming to Disney+ globally in 2027, and an official title will be announced at a later date.

This definitive portrait offers an intimate and revealing look at the legendary actress, singer, and author’s extraordinary journey, from her early days in British vaudeville to her meteoric rise as a global superstar. Marked by resilience, heartbreak, reinvention, and enduring grace, her story goes far beyond the spotlight.

Featuring rare, never-before-seen archival footage and candid new interviews, the film pulls back the curtain on the woman behind the legends of Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and The Princess Diaries, exploring a life where immense talent opened the door, but courage and determination defined the legacy.