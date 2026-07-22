The Definitive Documentary on Disney Legend Julie Andrews Is Coming to Disney+ in 2027

Disney Legend Julie Andrews is set to take center stage once again in a new documentary on her life, from acclaimed director/producer R.J. Cutler. The documentary is coming to Disney+ globally in 2027, and an official title will be announced at a later date.
This definitive portrait offers an intimate and revealing look at the legendary actress, singer, and author’s extraordinary journey, from her early days in British vaudeville to her meteoric rise as a global superstar. Marked by resilience, heartbreak, reinvention, and enduring grace, her story goes far beyond the spotlight.
Featuring rare, never-before-seen archival footage and candid new interviews, the film pulls back the curtain on the woman behind the legends of Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and The Princess Diaries, exploring a life where immense talent opened the door, but courage and determination defined the legacy.
“Julie Andrews is not simply a beloved performer,” R.J. Cutler said. “She is a cultural touchstone, a figure woven into the fabric of how generations of people understand joy, resilience, and grace. Most people don’t know the extraordinary challenges she’s had to overcome throughout her life, all of which we delve into in this film. To sit with Julie, to be allowed into her inner world, to watch her reflect on a life that has shaped so many other lives, was an experience I will forever cherish. She gave us her full self, without armor, without pretense. And what we found was someone even more extraordinary than the icon. I am humbled by her talent, in awe of her strength and honored by her trust.”
The original documentary is produced by This Machine (a part of Sony Pictures Television). Director R.J. Cutler also serves as producer alongside Trevor Smith, Elise Pearlstein, Jane Cha Cutler, and Jonathan Ruane. Mark Blatty serves as the executive producer.