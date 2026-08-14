Disney Expands its Employee Health Center Network

The Walt Disney Company is expanding its Center for Living Well (CLW) footprint, adding three new locations in addition to its existing facilities. These comprehensive advanced primary care centers provide high-quality healthcare services specifically for Disney cast members, employees, and their families.

“Adding three new Centers for Living Well facilities is part of our broader, long-term effort to direct resources where they can make the greatest difference for our employees, now and in the years ahead,” said Eric Chaisson, EVP, Total Rewards & Employee Services, The Walt Disney Company.

Since its launch, Disney’s Center for Living Well network has been operated by Premise Health, serving employees and their families through a health center and pharmacy at EPCOT (opened in 2008), a pharmacy in Anaheim (opened in 2013), and a health center and pharmacy in Celebration, Florida (opened in 2020). There will now be an additional Center for Living Well in Central Florida, a Center for Living Well in Burbank located near the company’s headquarters, and a Center for Living Well in the Anaheim region.

Available in convenient locations close to where cast members and employees work, the CLW provides quality care and programs to Disney employees, cast members, and family members enrolled in an eligible Disney-sponsored medical plan.

“The Walt Disney Company has set a high standard for their commitment to the health and well-being of its cast members, employees and their families, and we are honored to be their trusted partner in that journey for nearly two decades,” said Beth Ratliff, chief operating officer of Premise Health. “Together, we’ve built an advanced primary care model that makes high-quality, personalized healthcare more accessible and convenient. Disney’s commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for its people continues to challenge us to innovate, improve, and elevate the care we provide.”

Quality Care Built Around Convenience

The CLW network is built not only to provide high-quality healthcare, but also with convenience in mind. Locations are close to home or work for timely access to care, and some offer extended hours. With patients typically seen within five minutes of check-in, CLWs offer convenient, accessible care that often comes at a lower cost.

For added convenience, locations offer medical and pharmacy services in one place, including primary care and lab services, with some offering advanced women’s health, physical therapy, behavioral health, medical fitness, nutrition, infusion, vision, and more.

Additional benefits at these locations include: