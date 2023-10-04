Disney Launches ‘Wish Together’ Campaign To Celebrate ‘Wish’ and Long-Standing Relationship with Make-A-Wish®

Over the last 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has made wishes come true both in its storytelling and for millions of people around the world. On Wednesday, the company debuted a new campaign that highlights that important tradition.

Disney is launching the Wish Together campaign that celebrates its decades-long relationship with Make-A-Wish® as well as the release of Disney’s highly anticipated animated feature, Wish. The film—which is set in a magical kingdom where wishes come true—hits theaters on November 22.

Wish Together invites the public to join Disney in supporting Make-A-Wish with the Wish Together Sweepstakes* for a chance to win a myriad of prizes. That includes a three-night stay in a Club Level Concierge room at a Disney Deluxe Resort hotel at Walt Disney World® Resort along with a Disney Cruise Line® vacation to The Bahamas aboard the Disney Wish in a 1-bedroom Concierge Suite.

For every entry received now through January 31, 2024, Disney will donate $5 to Make-A-Wish (up to $1 million) to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.**

In addition to the sweepstakes, a new Wish product collection features a range of offerings including costumes and accessories, apparel, and toys such as a singing doll and light-up plush. To add even more magic to the collection from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Wish, Disney will donate 10% of the sale price to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million, for each of these items sold. (Donations only apply to sales at US Disney stores, shopDisney.com, Disney Cruise Line® ships, and Disney-owned locations at Disneyland Resort® and Walt Disney World® Resort.)

“At Disney, we’ve always believed in the magic of making wishes come true,” said Lisa Haines, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Disney. “Our relationship with Make-A-Wish has spanned over four decades, and it’s a testament to our commitment to delivering joy to children and their families.”

Haines added that “with the ‘Wish Together’ campaign, we are thrilled to invite fans to bring to life the spirit of our latest film ‘Wish’— while coming together to support Make-A-Wish.”

Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to grant life-changing wishes for kids facing critical illnesses and their families for more than four decades. In fact, the first official wish was granted at Disneyland Resort. The vital collaboration has led to more than 150,000 Disney wishes granted globally with Make-A-Wish.

Fans are invited to visit Disney.com/WishTogether to discover all the ways we can work together to help grant life-changing wishes that can have a transformative impact on wish kids and their families.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter the Sweepstakes between 10/4/23 at 2:00 AM PT and 1/31/24 at 11:59 PM PT. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C.; 13+. Limit 1 entry per person per day. GRAND PRIZE WINNER MUST BE ABLE TO TRAVEL MAY 3, 2024 – MAY 10, 2024 OR AUGUST 23, 2024 – AUGUST 30, 2024. Maximum donation is $1 million dollars. Donation by Disney to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America. Visit http://disneywishtogether.com/rules for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, odds of winning, prize descriptions and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: ABC, Inc., d/b/a Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, 500 S Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91521.

**Donation will be made directly to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America on or before March 31, 2024 following completion of Sweepstakes period on January 31, 2024. No fees or other amounts will be deducted from donation by Disney.