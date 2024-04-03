Disney Reveals Latest Look at ‘Moana 2’

Perils abound!

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new epic animated musical, Moana 2, three years since her first voyage, Moana is on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui.

Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Featuring the voices of Auli‘i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui, Moana 2 opens in theaters November 27, 2024.